Preview: Twins at White Sox

Manager Robin Ventura will be in the dugout reportedly for the final time on Sunday as the host Chicago White Sox conclude a disappointing season against the cellar-dwelling Minnesota Twins. Ventura's five-year tenure is expected to end on Monday morning, with the White Sox to name current bench coach Rick Renteria as their new manager, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

While the White Sox are finishing up a fourth straight losing season, Chris Sale will take the mound in the series finale with the hope of making his best pitch in a wide-open race for the Cy Young Award. The 27-year-old's career high-tying 17 wins are fourth-best in the American League and his 227 strikeouts rank third. Minnesota's Byron Buxton belted a two-run homer in Saturday's 6-0 win and has recorded four RBIs and six runs scored in his last three games. The victory was just the Twins' third in 14 contests, and their 103 losses are the most since the franchise was known as the Washington Senators (50-104, 1949).

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Jose Berrios (2-7, 8.61 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (17-9, 3.21)

The last two months have provided little sunshine for Berrios, who is 0-6 in his last eight starts. The 22-year-old has yielded 35 runs and seven homers in that stretch while issuing 18 walks over his last six turns. Berrios, who has yet to face the White Sox in his young career, hasn't worked past five innings since allowing three runs in six frames of a 12-5 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 1.

Sale allowed three runs and struck out seven in as many innings on Tuesday in a 13-6 win over Tampa Bay. The ace will look to continue his success versus Minnesota as he improved to 8-5 in his career on May 7 after permitting two runs and three hits in seven frames of a 7-2 triumph. Sale has surrendered six homers in his last five contests after being taken deep 20 times in his previous 26 games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier is 1-for-12 in his last three contests on the heels of a 12-game hitting streak.

2. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the series.

3. White Sox SS Tim Anderson is 21-for-49 in the season series versus the Twins.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Twins 0