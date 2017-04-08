Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Minnesota Twins are making an early statement - one they hope will continue Saturday against the host Chicago White Sox. The Twins, expected by most to be among the American League's worst teams, have won their first four games following a 3-1 victory in Friday's series opener.

Minnesota swept Kansas City in impressive fashion earlier this week before topping Chicago on Friday behind Robbie Grossman (two hits, two runs) and Phil Hughes (one run allowed in six innings). The Twins hope to get a similar effort out of Adalberto Mejia, who will be making his second career appearance and first career start. The White Sox will turn to Miguel Gonzalez, who makes his season debut after a decent campaign in 2016. Chicago managed only one run on Friday, a day after scoring 11 in a victory against Detroit, but can even its record at 2-2 with a win Saturday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (2016: 0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2016: 5-8, 3.73)

Mejia gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings in a relief appearance against Kansas City last summer after coming over in a trade from San Francisco. The 23-year-old Dominican registered a 1.88 ERA in 14 innings this spring to earn a temporary spot in the rotation. Mejia, whose recent history includes weight issues and a PED suspension, likely will end up in the bullpen for the Twins once the team is fully healthy.

Gonzalez, a former Oriole, posted the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career (2.71-to-1) last season while making 23 starts and one relief appearance for the White Sox. He faced Minnesota once, allowing two runs (one earned) in seven innings. Joe Mauer and Byron Buxton are a combined 1-for-16 lifetime against Gonzalez, who turns 33 next month.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier, who hit 40 homers in 2016, is 0-for-12 this year.

2. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano has hit safely in all four games, totaling six runs and six RBIs.

3. Buxton went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Friday and is 1-for-18 with 11 strikeouts this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Twins 2