Preview: Twins at White Sox

The Minnesota Twins answered a disastrous weekend stretch in which they surrendered 28 runs over two games to once again keep the bats of the Chicago White Sox under wraps. Winners of eight of their last 12, the Twins vie for a sweep of a rain-shortened series on Thursday as they visit the White Sox for the finale of the set.

Kennys Vargas homered for the second straight contest as he belted a two-run shot in Tuesday's 7-2 triumph by Minnesota, which has won four of the seven meetings between the teams while holding Chicago to just 15 runs. The Twins have prospered away from Target Field, beginning their six-game trek with their eighth win in 12 road contests. The White Sox have been outscored 21-9 during their four-game losing streak, with their offense mustering just four hits in the series opener. The American League Central rivals will make up Wednesday's game as part of a straight doubleheader on Aug. 21.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (4-1, 4.32 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Derek Holland (3-2, 2.02)

Hughes pitched well enough to record his third straight victory on Friday before settling for a no-decision despite allowing one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings against Boston. The 30-year-old permitted a solo homer versus the Red Sox, marking the fifth time he's been taken deep in as many starts. Hughes got the better of Holland when the teams met on April 7, yielding one run and five hits in six innings of a 3-1 triumph.

Holland has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his six starts, although he fell to 2-4 lifetime versus the Twins despite pitching six strong innings in the early April encounter. The 30-year-old kept the ball in the park in that outing and has done so in four of six trips to the mound. Holland picked up his second win in his last three starts last Thursday after allowing two runs - one earned - and three hits in 6 2/3 frames of an 8-3 romp at Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera was hitless in four at-bats in the opener to fall to 2-for-16 in four games versus Minnesota this season.

2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano will return to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for shoving Detroit C James McCann during a bench-clearing altercation on April 22.

3. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia went 11-for-22 in his first six games versus the Twins before going 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, White Sox 2