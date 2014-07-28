(Updated: ADDS Abreu hitting streak 3RD graph MINOR editing 5TH graph)

Twins 4, White Sox 3: Sam Fuld singled home two runs to snap a tie in the seventh as host Minnesota held on to salvage the finale of the four-game series.

Fuld finished 2-for-3, his single capping a three-run inning as the Twins won for just the third time in their past 10 contests. Jared Burton (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory after starter Yohan Pino allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, and Glen Perkins worked around two hits and a walk in the ninth for his 25th save.

Chicago reliever Ronald Belisario (3-7) loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh on one hit and a pair of walks, setting up the Twins’ big inning and spoiling Scott Carroll’s one-run, four-hit effort through six innings. Adrian Nieto hit his first major-league homer in the eighth and Jose Abreu finished with two hits to extend his hitting streak to 17 games for the White Sox.

After the Twins loaded the bases and Javy Guerra relieved Belisario, Eduardo Escobar popped out before Danny Santana’s sacrifice fly scored Josh Willingham to tie the game. Fuld then delivered with two outs, lining a 2-2 pitch off the pitcher’s mound and into center field to plate Chris Parmelee and Eric Fryer to give Minnesota a 4-2 advantage.

Minnesota jumped on top in the bottom of the third when Escobar doubled to right and Danny Santana followed with a triple to right. It stayed that way until the top of the sixth as Gordon Beckham led off with a double and scored on Alexei Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to tie the game, and Abreu’s doubled to left plated Adam Eaton for a 2-1 Chicago advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eaton beat Parmelee to the first-base bag in the sixth and the call was upheld by video review after Twins manager Ron Gardenhire challenged the ruling on the field by first-base umpire Tony Randazzo. … Minnesota’s early lead marked the first time the White Sox had trailed in the four-game series. … Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer, on the disabled list since July 2 with a strained right oblique, is scheduled to take batting practice Monday.