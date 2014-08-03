Twins 16, White Sox 3: Rookie Danny Santana had a career-high five hits and drove in four runs to lift visiting Minnesota in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Oswaldo Arcia and Eric Fryer each homered among three hits and Chris Parmelee and Kennys Vargas had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Twins, who collected a season-high 23 hits in the contest and amassed 32 runs in the series - including nine in the eighth inning to bust it open. Kyle Gibson (10-8) won his second straight start with a solid effort, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out six over seven innings.

Dayan Viciedo swatted a two-run homer and Alexei Ramirez had an RBI double among his two hits for Chicago, which remained 5 1/2 games back of the second wild card in the American League. Jose Quintana left after giving up one run in five innings and Minnesota battered Javy Guerra (1-3) and the White Sox bullpen for 15 runs on 18 hits.

After the Twins turned it into a laugher with the nine-run eighth inning, they put on a show in the ninth against Andre Rienzo with back-to-back-to-back homers from Parmelee, Arcia and Fryer. Arcia’s mammoth blast measured 452 feet as Minnesota hit three consecutive homers for the first time since July 12, 2001.

Viciedo had given Chicago a 3-1 lead when he crushed a fastball 410 feet into the seats in the fourth, but the Twins answered with three in the sixth off reliever Guerra on an RBI single by Eduardo Núñez and two-run double from Santana for a 4-3 lead before sending 14 batters to the plate in the eighth. Santana delivered a run-scoring triple and an RBI single in the frame and Arcia doubled home a pair in the uprising.

GAME NOTEBOOK: White Sox CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games, although his string of multiple-hit contests was halted at five. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe reached base four times to finish 9-for-14 for the series. ... Viciedo ended a 14-game homerless drought for Chicago, which hosts Texas on Monday in the opener of a three-game series while Minnesota heads home to open a two-game set versus San Diego on Tuesday.