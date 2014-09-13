Twins at White Sox, ppd.

(Updated: CORRECTS to Logan Darnell in Para 3)

Twins at White Sox, postponed: Friday’s series opener in Chicago between Minnesota and the White Sox has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is looking for its third straight win while the Twins, who also played a doubleheader against Cleveland on Thursday, are trying to avoid dropping three straight.

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana and Minnesota right-hander Phil Hughes, who were scheduled to start on Friday, will instead face off in the opener Saturday. Scott Carroll will get the nod for Chicago opposite Logan Darnell in the nightcap.

The second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but not before 7:10 p.m. ET.