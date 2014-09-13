White Sox 5, Twins 1 (1st): Jose Quintana struck out a career-high 13 and Alexei Ramirez belted a two-run homer as host Chicago won the opener of a doubleheader.

Quintana (8-10) improved to 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his last six starts against Minnesota after allowing one run and three hits in seven-plus innings as the White Sox won their third straight game. Andy Wilkins, Marcus Semien and Tyler Flowers each recorded an RBI, and Ramirez also doubled and scored twice.

The Twins’ Phil Hughes (15-10) also recorded a career high in strikeouts with 11 while allowing five runs (three earned) and six hits in seven-plus innings. Chris Parmelee delivered an RBI double while Kurt Suzuki singled and scored for Minnesota, which was struck out 17 times in falling to 1-7 in its last eight contests.

Carlos Sanchez reached on an error in the third and Ramirez laced a first-pitch fastball out to left with two out for his 15th home run. Quintana struck out the side in the fifth and sixth before Chicago made it 3-0 in the seventh when Jordan Danks led off with a bloop double down the left-field line and scored on Wilkins’ single.

Quintana left after walking Suzuki to lead off the eighth and Parmelee delivered a pinch-hit double into the left-center gap two batters later against Zach Putnam. Hughes departed after hitting Jose Abreu before Semien greeted Aaron Thompson with an RBI double and Michael Tonkin hit Flowers with the bases loaded.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abreu (.319, 33 home runs, 99 RBIs), who doubled twice and scored, hasn’t driven in a run in nine games. ... White Sox starters have a 1.89 ERA in their last eight starts. ... The Twins are playing their second doubleheader in three days because of rainouts Wednesday in Cleveland and Friday in Chicago.