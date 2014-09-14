White Sox 7, Twins 6 (2nd): Dayan Viciedo lined a two-run homer over the left-field wall with one out in the ninth inning as host Chicago completed a sweep of the doubleheader.

Jose Abreu drew a leadoff walk from Glen Perkins (3-3) and Avisail Garcia grounded into a fielder’s choice before Viciedo crushed a 3-2 offering for his 21st blast of the season for the White Sox, who posted a 5-1 victory in the opener. Garcia smacked a three-run homer and Abreu (three runs) added a solo shot to become the fourth rookie in franchise history - and first since Ron Kittle (100) in 1983 - to reach the 100-RBI plateau.

Oswaldo Arcia belted a three-run homer while Trevor Plouffe added a solo blast and an RBI single for the Twins, who also were swept of a doubleheader in Cleveland on Thursday. Pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki ripped a run-scoring double in the top of the ninth off Jake Petricka (1-4), who notched the win thanks to Viciedo’s heroics.

Minnesota gave Logan Darnell a 4-0 lead before the rookie even took the mound as Arcia followed Plouffe’s run-scoring single in the first inning with his 17th homer. Darnell gave back most of the advantage in the bottom half, when Garcia launched his fifth shot with one out.

The White Sox tied it in the fifth on Abreu’s one-out blast, but Plouffe countered in the sixth with one of his own to put the Twins back in front. Chicago pulled even in the seventh as Abreu led off with a single and scored on pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie’s base hit four batters later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abreu (35 doubles, 34 homers, 100 RBIs) joined Hal Trosky (1934), Ted Williams (1939) and Albert Pujols (2001) as the only rookies in major-league history to record 30 doubles, 30 homers and 100 RBIs. ... Chicago RHP Scott Carroll retired the last 11 batters he faced before exiting after five innings with a hand injury. He allowed four runs and four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. ... Darnell surrendered four runs - three earned - on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 4 1/3 frames in his fourth major-league start. ... Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier scored his 100th run of the season in the first inning, the most by a Twin since Michael Cuddyer crossed the plate 102 times in 2006.