Twins 6, White Sox 0

CHICAGO -- Tommy Milone threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings to spoil the home opener of the Chicago White Sox by leading the Minnesota Twins to a 6-0 win on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Milone allowed two hits and two walks, struck out seven and retired 16 straight hitters after a bunt single by Chicago second baseman Micah Johnson started the second inning.

Second baseman Brian Dozier went 2-for-6 with a home run, first baseman Joe Mauer hit a run-scoring single in the first for the Twins’ first RBI of the season and center fielder Jordan Schafer lofted a two-run single in Minnesota’s three-run ninth.

Hector Noesi started and took the loss for the White Sox, who have been outscored 27-7 and started 0-4 for the first time since 1995.

Noesi (0-1) threw 110 pitches and was wild through his entire outing. Chicago’s fifth starter allowed four hits, struck out six and walked six, and the right-hander unleashed two wild pitches that led directly to runs -- including the first run of the game.

After scoring only one run during their opening series in Detroit, with no RBIs, the Twins (1-3) needed less than an inning to take a 1-0 lead Friday. Shortstop Eduardo Escobar was hit by a pitch with one out in the first, moved to second on a wild pitch by Noesi and scored on Mauer’s single.

They added another run in the fifth off Escobar’s double and more wildness by Noesi to make it 2-0. Dozier hit a solo homer off Chicago reliever Matt Albers with one out in the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

Milone began mowing through Chicago’s lineup after walking two in the first and allowing Johnson’s bunt single in the second. He retired the side in order in five of the next six innings and had little trouble with Chicago’s revamped lineup.

Left-hander Brian Duensing threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and earned the save.

NOTES: The Twins said they likely will place RHP Ricky Nolasco on the 15-day disabled list Saturday because of inflammation in his right elbow. Nolasco is expected to recover fully during the time off. ... Nolasco’s injury means RHP Trevor May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester and start against the Kansas City Royals in the Twins’ home opener on Monday at Target Field. ... Twins INF Eduardo Escobar found out Friday morning that his fiancee, Eucaris Alvarez, delivered their son, Jose Emanuel, in Minneapolis. Escobar played Friday, will return to Minneapolis on Saturday and fly back to Chicago on Sunday to play in the series finale. ... Chicago manager Robin Ventura said LHP Chris Sale will be on a pretty strict pitch count Sunday. Ventura said Sale’s pitches likely will be capped in the low 90s.