White Sox 5, Twins 4

CHICAGO -- J.B. Shuck lined a pinch single with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday to drive in the winning run for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Minnesota Twins, 5-4, at U.S. Cellular Field for their first win of the season.

Right-handed closer David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save, as the White Sox (1-4) came back from a 4-0 deficit.

Shuck pinch hit for catcher Geovany Soto, who hit a solo home run in the fourth to tie the game, 4-4.

Following third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s two-out double to put runners on second and third, Shuck drilled a pitch into left field that scored Ramirez.

Gillaspie was thrown out at home to end the inning, but Robertson made sure it didn’t matter. He struck out the side in the ninth to give left-hander Zach Duke (1-0) the win for pitching a scoreless eighth.

First baseman Adam LaRoche also hit a solo home run, Soto went 2-for-3 and Gillaspie went 3-for-4 with an RBI single for the White Sox, who have not started a season 0-5 since 1974.

Right-hander Mike Pelfrey started and took got no decision for the Twins (1-4), while right-hander Jeff Samardzija did the same for Chicago.

Each team scored in the second, when the Twins plated four in the top half and the White Sox responded with two in the bottom of the inning.

The Twins took an early lead for the second straight game. After scoring in the first inning Friday, they took a 4-0 lead by touching Samardzija for five hits in the second, including two doubles and a triple.

Catcher Chris Hermann hit the triple to drive in the first run and Minnesota pushed three more across on two run-scoring singles and an RBI double by second baseman Brian Dozier.

Chicago cut it to 4-2 in its half of the second with four hits off Pelfrey, who came into the game with an 0-3 record and 6.66 ERA against the White Sox in five previous starts.

LaRoche, playing first base for the first time this season, hit a lead-off home run to center field to get the rally going. Right fielder Avisail Garcia (2-for-4, RBI) followed with a ground-rule double and scored on a single by Gillaspie.

The White Sox made it 4-3 after loading the bases against Pelfrey to start the third, but couldn’t pull even until Soto’s lead-off home run in the fourth.

Samardzija settled down after the second. He gave up only two more hits, didn’t allow another run in the next five innings and retired 10 of the final 12 hitters he faced.

NOTES: The Twins placed RHP Ricky Nolasco on the 15-day disabled list because of inflammation in his right elbow and made it retroactive to June 9. The Twins recalled RHP Trevor May from Triple-A Rochester to take his roster spot. May will start Monday in Minnesota’s home opener at Target Field. ... Twins RHP Casey Fien, a setup man, didn’t pitch Friday or Saturday because of stiffness in his right shoulder. Fien played catch before Saturday’s game and is being monitored. ... Twins SS Eduardo Escobar missed the game Saturday while in Minneapolis with his fiancee and newborn son. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor gave RF Torii Hunter a day off to stay rested. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura started backup C Geovany Soto mainly because of his familiarity with RHP Jeff Samardzija, whom he caught with the Cubs. ... Ventura is still trying to find the best way to use UTL Emilio Bonifacio, who had only had one at-bat in the first four games.