Twins 4, White Sox 3

CHICAGO -- The Minnesota Twins jumped on Chris Sale early and Trevor May contained the Chicago White Sox the rest of the way.

May (3-3) struck out nine and allowed three runs in a career-high seven innings as the Twins beat the White Sox 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Sale (3-2) gave up four runs (three earned) while striking out 10 in eight innings for his 20th career double-digit strikeout game.

The Twins have won three of four and the White Sox have lost four of five. Minnesota improved to 6-3 against Chicago this season.

Right fielder Torii Hunter hit his seventh home run of the season to open the second inning for a 1-0 Twins lead. Three batters later, designated hitter Eduardo Nunez followed with his first homer of the season. The inning marked the first time since Sept. 17, 2014, that Sale has allowed two home runs in a game.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s RBI single after designated hitter Adam LaRoche doubled cut the Twins’ lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

The Twins added two runs for a 4-1 lead in the third on a groundout by left fielder Shane Robinson and a single by first basemanTrevor Plouffe single after White Sox third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s throwing error and Twins second baseman Brian Dozier’s double.

The White Sox chipped away with two runs in the bottom of the third. Second baseman Carlos Sanchez was hit by a pitch and center fielder Adam Eaton followed with an RBI triple and scored on a groundout.

Twins center fielder Aaron Hicks prevented an extra-base hit by Eaton

by laying out and grabbing a line drive at the warning track in the eighth.

The White Sox put two on in the ninth with a two-out single and a walk against Glen Perkins, who struck out catcher Tyler Flowers looking to end the game for his 16th save.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as

his 17-game hitting streak was snapped. It was the longest active streak and second longest this season in the majors.

NOTES: Former White Sox 1B Paul Konerko thanked his former managers, hitting coaches, teammates and the fans during a pregame ceremony to retire his uniform number. He also threw out the first pitch. The number “14” was marked on the infield behind second base, and videos showed highlights from Konerko’s career and those of the nine other White Sox players who had their numbers retired. “You should celebrate somebody like Paulie, even though he’s probably hating most of it,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Even though it’s nice, he understands it, he’s humbled by it, it will definitely make him very uncomfortable.” The Twins watched from their dugout. “The reason I am who I am is because of No. 14,” former team manager Ozzie Guillen said. “He was outstanding. He made everybody around play better.” ... White Sox OF Avisail Garcia was out of the lineup for the second

consecutive game because of right knee inflammation. J.B. Shuck started in right field in his place. ... The game was scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. CT but started at 3:40 after the ceremony. ... Attendance was 38,714 for the largest White Sox crowd and second sellout this season. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor didn’t start 1B Joe Mauer, but Mauer entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and drew an intentional walk. ... The Twins are playing three straight day games. ... RHP Hector Noesi will return to the White Sox rotation and start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays as the White Sox push back rookie Carlos Rodon’s next start to limit his innings. “I gotta be ready for whenever they want me and whatever they want me to do,” said Noesi, who is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA. The date of Rodon’s next start has yet to be announced. Ventura said he could pitch in relief. Rodon is 1-0 with a 4.03 ERA.