White Sox power past Twins

CHICAGO -- Brett Lawrie, Tyler Saladino and Todd Frazier all homered and James Shields picked up his first win for the Chicago White Sox in a 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

The power surge came a night after the White Sox (39-39) failed to score. Saladino homered in the fifth inning before Frazier followed up with his solo shot in the sixth to give Shields some room to work with.

Chicago’s last 13 home runs have all come with no one on.

Shields (3-9) notched his first victory for the White Sox after struggling over his first three appearances after coming over in a trade with San Diego. Shields, who had struggled with his control in previous starts, surrendered a leadoff home run to Eduardo Nunez Wednesday night, but then settled in to work 6 2/3 innings when he scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked one.

The White Sox added to their lead later in the sixth inning when Saladino delivered a RBI single that chased Twins starter Ricky Nolasco (3-6) with two outs in the inning. Tim Anderson followed with a two-run single and Adam Eaton lined an RBI single to score Anderson and cap Chicago’s five-run inning.

J.B. Shuck drove in Frazier with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning after Frazier started the inning with a double.

Minnesota (25-52) rallied with five runs in the ninth inning as the Twins strung together some offense off of the White Sox bullpen and took advantage of a Lawrie fielding error. Robbie Grossman delivered a RBI single before the Twins piled on with Juan Centeno groundout, a Trevor Plouffe RBI walk and a Max Kepler two-run double.

Nate Jones, the third Chicago pitcher in the ninth inning, finally closed out the win by inducing a game-ending fly out.

The White Sox erased an early 1-0 deficit with a pair of two-out runs in the second inning. Lawrie tied the game with his 11th home run of the season, then J.B. Shuck singled, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Avisail Garcia.

Garcia advanced to third on the throw to the plate and an error when left fielder Robbie Grossman's throw hit Shuck.

Tyler Saladino extended Chicago's lead to 3-1 in the fifth with a solo home run.

Minnesota took the early lead on Eduardo Nunez's first-inning leadoff home run.

The Twins squandered a prime scoring chance in the fifth when White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton threw out Kurt Suzuki at the plate after Suzuki attempted to score on a Nunez double.

After Eaton ran into the right field fence trying to make a play on the fly ball, he recovered and delivered a perfect throw home.

NOTES: Minnesota RHP Trevor May (lower back spasms) will pitch in relief Friday and Saturday for Triple-A Rochester. May pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday night and has given up a run in 1 2/3 innings over two rehab appearances. ... Chicago OF Melky Cabrera will miss a few days after an MRI exam revealed a minor right wrist sprain. Cabrera sustained the injury June 18 at Cleveland and reinjured it Tuesday night. Manager Robin Ventura said Cabrera could be used as a defensive replacement, but likely wouldn't hit over the next 3-4 days. ... White Sox RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) is still exploring his options, but is hoping to avoid season-ending surgery. Putnam may throw for the first time when Chicago travels to Houston this weekend, but said he is currently evaluating his progress on a day-to-day basis.