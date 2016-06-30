Shuck's hit lifts White Sox over Twins

CHICAGO -- J.B. Shuck matched a career-high three hits, including a go-ahead bloop single in the eighth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Shuck's two-out single snapped a tie and drove in Avisail Garcia, who extended the inning with a walk. Rookie Tim Anderson also had three hits for the White Sox (40-39), who won their third straight series.

White Sox closer David Robertson pitched the ninth to earn his 21st save. Robertson gave up a one-out single to Kurt Suzuki, who represented the tying run. But Robertson struck out the side, including Danny Santana to close out the win.

The Twins (25-53) tied the game 5-5 in the seventh inning. After Max Kepler led off the inning with a double, White Sox reliever Zach Duke retired the next two hitters he faced. But Eduardo Nunez lined an RBI single off of Nate Jones to drive in Kepler.

The White Sox scored three times in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Garcia and Matt Davidson -- playing in his first game since being called up from up Triple-A on Thursday –- had back-to-back RBI singles to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. The White Sox loaded the bases after Shuck doubled and Anderson walked before the White Sox extended their lead when Cleveland starter Tommy Milone hit Adam Eaton with a pitch.

Rodon was perfect over 3 2/3 innings before surrendering back-to-back homers to Robbie Grossman and Brian Dozier, who homered for the third time in as many games.

The White Sox got to Milone early to build a 2-0 lead. Todd Frazier homered for the second straight game with a solo shot in the second inning before Jose Abreu drove in Eaton in the third with an RBI single.

The Twins got to within 5-4 in the sixth inning on Nunez's RBI single that scored Byron Buxton, who led off the inning with a double. Dozier followed with an RBI single that chased Rodon after 5 2/3 innings.

Rodon scattered five hits and allowed the four runs while striking out six and walking one.

NOTES: Twins 1B Joe Mauer was out of the lineup Thursday after being given the day off. ... RF Miguel Sano (hamstring) played in a doubleheader Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. Sano was scheduled to play third base in one game and DH in the second. Sano has hit a couple of homers, but had only had three hits in 19 at-bats before Thursday. "He's hit a couple of homers. That's been about the extent of his offensive output, which isn't bad," manager Paul Molitor said. "I just think you look for signs that ... his at-bats are normal." ... White Sox 3B Matt Davidson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday and was inserted into the DH slot. Davidson was hitting .268 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 RBIs in 75 games this season. Davidson takes the roster spot of LHP Matt Purke, who was sent to the Triple-A team Wednesday night.