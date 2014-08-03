Twins top White Sox, end three-game skid

CHICAGO -- Oswaldo Arcia did exactly what his manager wanted Saturday night and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox because of it.

Arcia lined a double the opposite way in the eighth inning, scoring two runs with two outs and putting the Twins on top for good in an 8-6 win at U.S. Cellular Field.

Minnesota’s bullpen made the slim lead hold up and the Twins (49-60) snapped a three-game losing streak. They also split the first two games of a three-game series, making the finale on Sunday the rubber match.

”He can drive the ball all over the ballpark,“ Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of the 23-year old Arcia, who brought a .217 batting average into the game but went 2-for-4. ”That was big for our baseball team, but it was big for him too. He shortened his swing a little bit. He drove that baseball. That ball was hit really hard.

Before the game, Gardenhire said Arcia was swinging for the fences too often, “trying to hit everything 8,000 feet.”

Arcia’s double off Chicago right-hander Jake Petricka in the eighth certainly didn’t go 8,000 feet, but it went far enough to score pinch runner Eduardo Nunez and catcher Kurt Suzuki with the tying and go-ahead runs. White Sox left fielder Alejandro De Aza got his glove on it, but the ball was too high over his head to pull in for the out.

“He can do those things,” Gardenhire said. “We’ve seen him do it. He’s just got to get in the right mind-set.”

It capped an impressive rally for the Twins, who’d blown a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning by allowing four runs and five hits -- including the third of three doubles by Chicago center fielder Adam Eaton that tied it 4-4. Eaton also scored that inning to give Chicago its first lead of the game at 5-4, and the Sox added a run on a single by shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

Chicago right-hander Ronald Belisario (4-8) couldn’t hold the lead, allowing three runs, two hits and plunking left fielder Josh Willingham in 1/3 inning. He was charged with the loss, which halted a three-game win streak for the White Sox (54-57).

“There’s nights where he looks a lot better,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “Anytime you hit somebody, you get in that situation, rough night. I tried to go to Jake (Petricka) right there and end it, and we weren’t able to do that. Come back (Sunday) and start over.”

Twins right-hander Ryan Pressly (1-0) picked up his first win of the season by closing out the seventh with a scoreless 1/3 inning. Left-hander Glen Perkins pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and center fielder Danny Santana (3-for-4, three runs) hit a solo home run in the ninth for an insurance run.

“I think that’s kind of something we’ve done all year,” Plouffe said of the eighth-inning rally. “We’re not a team that just gives up and falls over, so I wasn’t surprised that happened. Our bullpen’s been solid for us all year long. Tonight we had to pick them up and that’s something we’re proud of.”

Eaton, who was thrown out to end the eighth inning trying to take an extra base after a single, led Chicago offensively. He went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. Chicago second baseman Gordon Beckham went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Ramirez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Getting nabbed trying to take second on the single in the eighth put a sour finish on an otherwise great night for Eaton.

“It was stupid,” he said. “Stupid. Stupid on my part. I need to pick up the ball better. I saw it go off his glove and kind of thought it bounced a different direction. I thought it went toward more the warning track. It’s stupid, unbelievable how dumb that was.”

Chicago rookie first baseman Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 and had a 21-game hitting streak snapped. He was walked twice, once intentionally, and also had a string of reaching base in 10 straight plate appearances stopped in his first at-bat.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and led 4-2 through the first four innings by adding runs in the third and fourth. Right-handed starter Yohan Pino didn’t factor into the decision, but allowed two runs until the White Sox’s seventh, when he gave up two more.

Chicago right-handed starter Scott Carroll also took a no-decision after allowing four runs in seven innings.

NOTES: Chicago CF Adam Eaton has reached base in 19 straight games. ... Reports were good for White Sox RHP Matt Lindstrom and RF Avisail Garcia from the start of their injury rehab assignments Friday at Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago manager Robin Ventura said, “It’s more of the same for them to continue on their rehab. When we get to it, we’ll get to it.” ... Twins manager Ron Gardenhire would like to see OF Oswaldo Arcia cut down his swing, particularly against left-handed pitchers.