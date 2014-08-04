EditorsNote: three items added to the Notes section to account for postgame transactions

Twins whip White Sox bullpen, win series

CHICAGO -- In their first 13 games after the All-Star break, the Minnesota Twins scored a total of 33 runs.

They nearly matched that total during a three-game weekend series against the Chicago White Sox, piling up 32 runs while winning two of three.

Minnesota exploded for 12 runs in the final two innings Sunday and finished with 23 hits in a 16-3 rout of Chicago.

“Well, we scored some runs here today,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Goodness gracious, up to the eighth inning it was a 4-3 ballgame, then the ball starting flying all over the place.”

For the series, the Twins piled up 49 hits, while White Sox relievers gave up 22 runs in nine innings.

Twins center fielder Danny Santana led all hitters with four RBIs and a career-high five hits. Right fielder Oswaldo Arcia went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and catcher Eric Fryer added three hits and two RBIs.

First baseman Chris Parmelee, Arcia and Fryer hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the ninth, Minnesota’s first set of three consecutive home runs since July 12, 2001.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson (10-8) allowed three runs in the fourth inning as Chicago took a 3-1 lead, but Minnesota stormed back. Gibson didn’t give up another run in his seven-inning outing, and the Twins backed him with a three-run sixth and a nine-run eighth.

Minnesota (50-60) batted around in the eighth, sending 14 hitters to the plate while scoring nine runs on nine hits against Chicago’s struggling bullpen.

“Everything seemed to land somewhere -- bloops and blops and some homers, too,” said Gardenhire, whose team lost two of three in Kansas City before arriving at U.S. Cellular Field. “For us to come back and end up with a .500 road trip, it’s pretty decent. We put some runs on the board in this series, which is going to be helpful for us to get some confidence going.”

On the flip side, the White Sox hope to bury the defeat quickly.

“A loss is a loss,” Chicago catcher Tyler Flowers said. “It’s never fun to lose, first of all, and it’s definitely never fun to get your butt kicked. But baseball’s a nice game. (Monday) it’s a fresh start.”

Outfielder Dayan Viciedo launched his 13th homer of the season to lead the White Sox (54-58).

Javy Guerra (1-3) and Taylor Thompson each allowed three runs in a one-inning relief appearance. Ronald Belisario allowed four in relief of Thompson in the eighth, without getting an out, and left-hander Eric Surkamp mopped up that frame by allowing two runs on four hits.

Anthony Rienzo served up the three homers in the ninth.

“It seemed OK until the sixth, and after that, it just got loose and you couldn’t stop it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “This is not quite as heartbreaking as when you lose a one-run game, when they swing the bat like that, but the way you pitch and the way you go through a game, you want it to be a lot better than that. You just put it behind you and come back (Monday).”

White Sox starter Jose Quintana didn’t factor into the decision. He went five innings, allowing one unearned run, but he was challenged by the Twins and rain storms that caused two delays in the first two innings.

Following the first delay, which lasted 40 minutes and started nine minutes after the game’s first pitch, Quintana allowed a run by hitting rookie designated hitter Kennys Vargas with the bases loaded to make it 1-0.

Quintana, who threw 116 pitches, left in line to even his record at 7-7. Instead, Chicago’s bullpen erased that possibility quickly.

The Twins scored three times in the sixth on four hits and then had the monster eighth. Santana’s two-run double keyed the fourth and he added two more hits in the eighth.

“As a starting pitcher, that’s a great feeling to know that you don’t have to be perfect,” Gibson said. “Even if you give up two, three or four runs, the offense is going to come pick you up.”

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura gave struggling 1B/DH Adam Dunn a day off Sunday in the series finale. Veteran 1B/DH Paul Konerko played first and rookie 1B Jose Abreu was the designated hitter. 3B Conor Gillaspie hit cleanup behind Abreu. “I like Jose just getting up as many times as he can,” Ventura said. “He’s in a pretty good spot batting third. I don’t want to mess with him. Conor is not the normal looking cleanup guy, but for this lineup today he’s the right guy to put in there.” ... Twins manager Ron Gardenhire started RF Oswaldo Arcia despite LHP Jose Quintana starting for Chicago, and Arcia finished 3-for-6. Arcia toted a .155 average against lefties into the game. ... After the game Sunday, the White Sox optioned RHP Taylor Thompson to Triple-A Charlotte. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to a game Monday against the Texas Rangers ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia left his third rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday after being hit in the left arm during his second at-bat. He was diagnosed with a bruised left triceps muscle. ... After the game Sunday, the Twins claimed CF Jordan Schafer from the Atlanta Braves and optioned LHP Logan Darnell to make room on the roster.