Molitor gets first win as Twins manager

CHICAGO -- Tommy Milone was dealing Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, and because of it, the Minnesota Twins were dancing after they spoiled the Chicago White Sox’s home opener.

Milone threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the Twins’ 6-0 win, which was their first of the season and first as a manager for Paul Molitor -- a former Twins player who got a beer shower in the visitors’ clubhouse.

“Not of my own design, but the players were up at the top of the stairs waiting for me after coming in from the postgame interviews (on the field),” Molitor said. “It was unexpected, but it was nice. It’s one game, but obviously the first win as a manager and our first win of the season, it feels good to get that one out of the way.”

Second baseman Brian Dozier went 2-for-6 with a home run, first baseman Joe Mauer hit a run-scoring single in the first for the Twins’ first RBI of the season and center fielder Jordan Schafer lofted a two-run single in Minnesota’s three-run ninth.

Milone allowed only two hits and two walks, struck out seven and retired 16 straight hitters following a bunt single by Chicago second baseman Micah Johnson started the second inning.

It was the fewest hits he has ever allowed in a start and improved his record in five career starts against the White Sox to 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

“My location was good,” Milone said. “I think the pitch today was the fastball inside. I’ve been getting it in on the hands. But overall, I just felt comfortable.”

Left-hander Brian Duensing threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and earned the save.

Hector Noesi started and took the loss for the White Sox, who are 0-4 for the first time since 1995 and have been outscored 27-7 so far. They totaled only three hits against Minnesota and ended the game on a sour note with a double play off a popup that ended with Adam Eaton getting thrown out trying to score from third.

“It’s disappointing,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “I think right now guys are probably trying (too hard), forcing everything ... today with the hitting, you get a sense guys are trying to hit a five-run homer with one guy on.”

Noesi (0-1) threw 110 pitches and was wild through his entire outing. Chicago’s fifth starter allowed four hits, struck out six and walked six, and the right-hander unleashed two wild pitches that led directly to runs -- including the first run of the game.

After scoring only one run during their opening series in Detroit, with no RBIs, the Twins (1-3) needed less than an inning to take a 1-0 lead Friday. Shortstop Eduardo Escobar was hit by a pitch with one out in the first. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Mauer’s single.

The Twins added another run in the fifth on Escobar’s double and more wildness by Noesi before Dozier made it 3-0 in the sixth with a solo homer off reliever Matt Albers.

Milone began mowing down Chicago’s lineup after walking two in the first and allowing Johnson’s bunt single in the second. He retired the side in order in five of the next six innings and had little trouble with Chicago’s revamped lineup.

“In the end you’re going to be better off when you go through this, but these guys got to fight through it,” Ventura said. “It’s tough when it’s at the beginning of the season like this, but you have to see your way through it and see the light at the end of the tunnel, and at the end you’re going to be better off for it. But nobody likes going through it.”

NOTES: The Twins said they likely will place RHP Ricky Nolasco on the 15-day disabled list Saturday because of inflammation in his right elbow. Nolasco is expected to recover fully during the time off. ... Nolasco’s injury means RHP Trevor May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester and start against the Kansas City Royals in the Twins’ home opener on Monday at Target Field. ... Twins INF Eduardo Escobar found out Friday morning that his fiancee, Eucaris Alvarez, delivered their son, Jose Emanuel, in Minneapolis. Escobar played Friday, will return to Minneapolis on Saturday and fly back to Chicago on Sunday to play in the series finale. ... Chicago manager Robin Ventura said LHP Chris Sale will be on a pretty strict pitch count Sunday. Ventura said Sale’s pitches likely will be capped in the low 90s.