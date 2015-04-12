White Sox’s Sale stymies Twins in season debut

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale didn’t just deliver in his season debut Sunday. The Chicago White Sox left-hander dominated.

Activated off the disabled list earlier in the day, Sale threw 98 pitches -- 72 for strikes -- while working six innings in a 6-2 White Sox victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“He was sharp,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “I think the control, the velocity, everything he had going, he was great. It was vintage him.”

Sale, who fractured his right ankle in February and didn’t face any major league batters this year until Sunday, allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out eight and walking one.

“I was definitely satisfied with what we had today,” Sale said. “It felt good to get out there and face some major league hitters and come out with a win.”

Designated hitter Adam LaRoche went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a run-scoring single as the White Sox won their second straight.

Chicago took two of three from Minnesota, its first series win of the year after opening the season with four consecutive losses.

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes (0-2) worked six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, including LaRoche’s home run. He struck out four.

”I know (Hughes) was frustrated,“ Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ”I know when your defense doesn’t make plays, you’ve got to work harder and make more pitches, more stressful pitches.

“But he found a way through. He didn’t let some of the misplays turn into runs and was able to pick our defense up by doing a good job.”

Four Chicago relievers combined to work the late innings, limiting the Twins to one run on two hits while walking one and striking out one.

Molitor was also impressed by Sale’s performance.

“I don’t think that he was affected much by whatever shortened spring he had to adapt to,” Molitor said. “He came out with a lot of adrenaline early. ... He’s a tough at-bat for righties and lefties alike.”

The White Sox gave Sale (1-0) a quick lead with two runs in the bottom of the first as LaRoche singled home left fielder Melky Cabrera. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez then drove in LaRoche with a double to left.

“When your guys go out there and give you two runs, that kind of takes the edge off a little bit and you can exhale,” Sale said. “The pressure’s off a little bit.”

The Twins got one run back in the third as shortstop Danny Santana’s one-out double scored left fielder Eduardo Nunez.

LaRoche led off the White Sox third with his second home run in two days to give Chicago a 3-1 lead. He launched Hughes’ first pitch to right field for his second homer of the season.

Minnesota scored once in the eighth off left-handed reliever Zach Duke. The Twins put runners on second and third with one out, and right fielder Torii Hunter grounded third on a fielder’s choice that scored second baseman Brian Dozier.

Duke avoided additional damage when he got first baseman Trevor Plouffe to pop up and third baseman Eduardo Escobar to ground out.

The White Sox added three insurance runs in the eighth off right-handed reliever Blaine Boyer.

Ramirez’s one-out single to center scored right fielder Avisail Garcia from first. Normally light-hitting infielder Gordon Beckham then launched his first home run of the season to left, driving in Ramirez for a 6-2 lead.

The Twins fell for the fifth time in six games heading into Monday’s home opener at Target Field against the Kansas City Royals.

NOTES: Paul Molitor returns home Monday for the first time as Twins manager. He attended Cretin High School in St. Paul and the University of Minnesota before embarking on a 21-year Hall of Fame career that included his final three seasons with Minnesota. ... RHP Twins RF Torii Hunter is keeping a close eye on spring football and Notre Dame, where his son, Torii Hunter Jr., is successfully juggling Irish baseball and football. Hunter Jr. was top offensive newcomer for the football team last year. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco went on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, and RHP Trevor May was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to fill his spot. May will start Monday’s home opener. ... Chicago has Monday off before starting a five-day, six-day road trip that includes stops in Cleveland and Detroit. LHP Jose Quintana (0-0, 9.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season to open the series at Progressive Field. ... With Sunday’s win, LHP Chris Sale improved to 7-1 all-time against the Twins. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu extended his on-base streak to six straight games, going 2-for-4 in Sunday’s series finale.