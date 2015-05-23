White Sox win as Samardzija baffles Twins

CHICAGO -- Jeff Samardzija was apparently just getting his feet wet when he gave up two runs in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

After that, the Chicago White Sox right-hander was virtually unhittable, retiring 17 straight from the second to the seventh inning as the White Sox claimed a 3-2 victory.

”He just seemed to get stronger as he went through it,“ said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. ”That’s what you kind of start to expect out of him. As the game goes along he just seemed to be locating better, throwing harder, sharper stuff.

“It was a great performance.”

Samardzija (4-2) worked eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high nine as the White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak.

”The last two times out I’ve felt really good,“ Samardzija said. ”Me and Coop (pitching coach Don Cooper) made some adjustments in what we’re doing and just trying to keep me back and not so aggressive all the time but understand when you need to add and understand when you need to subtract.

“My pitches are in the zone which is the most important thing.”

White Sox right fielder J.B. Shuck delivered a one-out sacrifice to center in the eighth inning that drove in pinch hitter Gordon Beckham from third and break a 2-2 tie.

Twins right-handed starter Phil Hughes worked seven innings before being replaced by left-handed reliever Aaron Thompson. Hughes allowed two runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out three.

“I felt like tonight could have been a seven or eight (inning) shutout for me if a few things happened differently in that fourth inning,” Hughes said. “But overall I felt I was throwing the ball OK.”

Beckham drew the one-out walk in the eighth, and Thompson was promptly replaced by right-hander Michael Tonkin, who gave up a single to shortstop Alexei Ramirez. That set up the game-winning run as Beckham advanced to third.

Thompson (0-1) worked 1/3 inning and took the loss.

Samardzija gave up two runs on a pair of first inning hits -- including five full counts. After walking designated hitter Eduardo Escobar to open the second, Samardzija then retired the next 17 batters until Escobar collected a two-out single to left with two out in the seventh.

He departed after the eight for right-hander David Robertson, who worked a one-two-three ninth inning for his ninth save.

Ramirez was 3-for-4 while Shuck and catcher Geovany Soto each had two hits for Chicago.

The Twins scored twice off Samardzija in the opening inning.

First baseman Joe Mauer’s one-out double to center drove in right fielder Torri Hunter and Mauer came home on third baseman Trevor Plouffe’s sacrifice to center.

“When you’re facing a guy like Samardzija you take the runs early and hope you can find a way to build on it,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “From the side it looked like it wasn’t a very pleasant night to try and hit off of him.”

The White Sox forged a 2-2 tie with two out in the fourth as catcher Geovany Soto’s double to left drove in designated hitter Adam LaRoche and Shuck, a last-second substitute for Avisail Garcia.

Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a single off the left-field wall with one out in the fifth.

NOTES: Since going 1-6 to start the season, the Twins are 22-12 heading through Friday, including an 8-7 road record and 14-5 mark at home. ... Before Friday’s game, the Twins recalled RHP Tim Stauffer from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester. He missed 19 games with a right intercostal strain. ... Minnesota optioned INF Doug Bernier to Rochester. He batted 1-for-5 (.200) in four games. ... The Twins send RHP Trevor May (2-3, 5.15 ERA) against White Sox LHP Chris Sale (3-1, 4.36) on Saturday. ... Chicago RF Avisail Garcia was a late lineup scratch because of right knee inflammation. He was replaced by J.B. Shuck. ... A sellout crowd is expected Saturday as the White Sox salute retired captain Paul Konerko by retiring his number during a pregame ceremony. He played 16 seasons in Chicago before returning last year. He was a member of the 2005 World Series team. ... White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper is absent Friday and Saturday, attending a family graduation. Bobby Thigpen is filling in.