Dozier leads Twins past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Brian Dozier provided full service for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Twins second basemen went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in an 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox that gave Minnesota a series victory.

“He started and finished our offense today,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor. “He got the first and finished our offense today. He got the first and got the last three. In between we had a real nice (fourth) inning ... A lot of guys contributed and we spread it the wealth.”

The Twins second baseman had his second career multi-homer performance, leading off the game with a solo home run in the first and adding a three-run shot in the seventh.

The effort helped make a winner of right-hander Kyle Gibson (4-3), who scattered four hits and tied a career high with eight strikeouts while walking none over eight innings as Minnesota won its second straight and took two of three from Chicago.

“Any time you take the mound with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first it’s not a bad thing,” Gibson said. “He (Dozier) has been swinging the bat really well as have most of the guys in here.”

The White Sox had two early fly balls but couldn’t produce much more than grounders after that.

“Early on I’ve been trying to use my four-seamer a lot more to give hitters a different look and try to make that two pitches where one’s straight and one’s sinking,” Gibson said. “Fastball command was the thing that kind of helped me get through the day.”

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (2-5) suffered his second straight loss and third in four starts. The White Sox dropped their second in a row and have now lost five of their last six.

“He had good stuff, but you start getting out of the zone fastball-wise, these guys can hit fastballs,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

Dozier gave the Twins an early 1-0 lead when he launched Quintana’s second pitch to left field for his eighth home run of the season. It was Dozier’s ninth career leadoff home run and second this season.

The Twins hit Quintana for four more runs in the fourth, including two with none out. Left fielder Shane Robinson doubled to right to lead off and scored on White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton’s error on a liner from first baseman Joe Mauer.

Eaton was also trying to keep an eye on a runner as the ball skipped past him to the center-field wall.

“I won’t be lying to you if my eyes weren’t wandering a little bit,” Eaton said. “I’ve made that play 100 times and whatever happens with that ball it didn’t find my mitt. I didn’t make the play.”

Mauer reached third on Trevor Plouffe’s single to center and scored on designated hitter Torii Hunter’s infield single with none out.

Right fielder Eddie Rosario’s base hit to center brought home Plouffe and Hunter for a 5-0 lead.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu ended the shutout with his seventh home run of the season, a leadoff solo homer to right field in the fourth inning.

Dozier made it 8-1 in the seventh with his second home run of the game -- a three-run shot off White Sox right-hander Scott Carroll, who replaced Quintana. The homer scored Rosario and center fielder Aaron Hicks.

Quintana allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, struck out five and walked one through his six-inning outing.

Plouffe and Rosario each had two hits.

NOTES: Twins 1B Joe Mauer was back in the lineup Sunday after being out of the starting lineup Saturday (although he pinch-hit late). Mauer now is batting .274 with one homer and 25 RBIs. ... Minnesota starters had posted a 3.53 ERA in 43 1/3 innings over the past seven days entering Sunday, going 5-2. ... LHP Glen Perkins continued to lead all of baseball with 16 saves -- including converting saves in all opportunities coming into this week. ... DH/OF Torii Hunter needs just one homer to reach 200 with the Twins. ... RHP Ricky Nolasco (4-1, 6.00 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season on Monday as the Twins open a four-game series at home against Boston. ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia was back in the lineup after missing two days with right knee inflammation. ... The White Sox open a challenging 11-game road trip on Monday with a three-game series in Toronto and proceed to Baltimore for a Thursday doubleheader, making up two games that were postponed during last month’s unrest in the city. They have a weekend series at Houston and travel to Texas after an off day. ... RHP Hector Noesi (0-3, 5.60 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and first against the Blue Jays in Monday’s game at Toronto.