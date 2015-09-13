White Sox hit way to win over Twins

CHICAGO - A soggy field forced the Chicago White Sox to cancel batting practice before Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Instead, the White Sox saved their big swings for the game. They notched 15 hits en route to an 8-2 win over the Twins.

“(Batting practice) is kind of a funny thing,” said White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI. “Toward the end of the season, sometimes, the 35 swings you get before the game can kind of be overrated. It’s nice to be able to relax and do your diligence with video and take some swings in the cage and get warmed up.”

Right fielder Trayce Thompson, second baseman Carlos Sanchez and designated hitter Melky Cabrera were among five other players who contributed two hits apiece for the White Sox (67-73). Chicago scored seven of its eight runs in the fourth inning.

The offensive outburst was a welcome sight to White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose team snapped a two-game skid.

“One of the things we’ve been looking for is getting hits with guys in scoring position, and it all happened in that inning,” Ventura said. “It just continued to go. They made a couple of mistakes there, and we capitalized on them.”

Third baseman Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Minnesota (73-68). Twins pitchers allowed baserunners in every inning but one, and the seven-run fourth marked a season high for most runs allowed in an inning.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the pitching staff did not bear the lone responsibility for the loss.

“We got outplayed,” Molitor said. “We didn’t do a lot of things very well. We didn’t run the bases very well. We didn’t defend very well. We didn’t pitch particularly well.”

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (9-10) scattered four hits in six innings to earn the victory. Quintana allowed two runs (one earned) while walking three and striking out five.

Twins left-hander Tommy Milone (8-5) drew the loss. Milone gave up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings to lose to Chicago for the first time in eight career starts.

“It was a constant battle, it felt like,” Milone said. “The fourth inning just kind of got away from me.”

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after a series of defensive miscues by the White Sox. Center fielder Aaron Hicks scored the opening run on a passed ball by catcher Geovany Soto.

Plouffe singled to drive in first baseman Joe Mauer, who had reached on a fielding error by White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu.

The White Sox matched a season high for runs in an inning in the fourth. Chicago sent 11 hitters to the plate, eight of whom reached base.

Sanchez hit a two-run double, and shortstop Alexei Ramirez, Eaton, Cabrera and Thompson each drove in a run. J.B. Shuck scored on a throwing error.

“We just stuck with it,” Thompson said. “Baseball is a game with no clock. We’ve all been playing for a long time. There’s no quit in these guys. It was nice to get that inning. It was exciting and the crowd was getting into it. It was a lot of fun.”

White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia left after two innings because of back spasms. Thompson moved from left field to right field to replace Garcia, and Shuck entered the game in left field.

Garcia said he felt pain in the middle of his back during his first at-bat. When he jogged to his position in right field the next inning, the pain felt worse. He wore a wrap on the middle of his back after the game.

“He’ll be out a couple days, I’d imagine,” Ventura said.

NOTES: Twins LF Eddie Rosario was not in the lineup for the first time in five games. ... White Sox LF Trayce Thompson returned to the lineup for the third time in four games. Veteran LF Melky Cabrera shifted to designated hitter. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins played catch Saturday for the first time since a back injury sidelined him Sept. 1. He has yet to pitch from the mound since the injury. “The fact that he’s improved enough to go out there and throw the ball around is a good sign,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he would not skip LHP Chris Sale in the rotation or shut him down before season’s end. Sale is 12-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 184 2/3 innings.