Twins knock out White Sox’s Sale

CHICAGO - Torii Hunter’s first at-bat may go down as one of the Minnesota Twins’ biggest of the year.

The Twins right fielder, facing two out with runners on second and third in the first inning on Sunday, fouled off six pitches from White Sox left-handed ace Chris Sale and had a 2-2 count with a 10th pitch on the way.

This time Hunter launched a long shot to left-center for a three-run home run and a 4-0 Minnesota lead.

The Twins (74-68) cruised from there to a 7-0 victory and two wins in three games to take the series.

”I battled that at-bat and tried to stay short and really (was) just trying to get a base hit,“ said Hunter, who now has 19 for the year and 350 for his career. ”It’s that old saying - do less to get more. I was not trying to get a homer there.

“(But) I was able to capitalize on one mistake.”

Right-handed starter Kyle Gibson (10-10) took it from there with a 7 2/3-inning outing before departing with two out in the eighth and White Sox runners on first and second.

“That was a fun one out there today,” said Gibson, now 4-0 all-time against Chicago. “We had a good plan and fortunately I was able to go out there and execute and (catcher) Kurt (Suzuki) did a good job. He blocked a couple of good pitches and was putting down the right fingers.”

Gibson allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked one and he didn’t allow a run for the fifth time this season as the Twins remained in the hunt for an American League wild-card berth.

Hunter went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run, first-inning home run. Left fielder Eddie Rosario had three hits and one run batted in as the Twins pounded out 15 hits.

Sale (12-9) gave up two more runs in the third and did not return. It was his shortest start since working three innings on April 30 in a 12-2 loss to the Twins and he’s now 1-4 this season against Minnesota.

“They just have my number,” Sale said. “There’s no question they’ve been tough on me all year. Just figure it out and try to fight my way through it and luckily we are not facing them anymore this year.”

Chicago catcher Tyler Flowers was a bit surprised that Minnesota so easily handled the normally hard-to-solve Sale.

“I feel like he made some really good pitches that got hit hard today,” Flower said. “We made mistakes in there, too, but I don’t know. A little out of the ordinary. Nobody else seems to be able to do it against him.”

Chicago (67-74) dropped its third in four games.

The Twins sent eight men to the plate in the first and scored four times after two were out.

Designated hitter Miguel Sano’s single to center scored center fielder Aaron Hicks for a 1-0 lead. After third baseman Trevor Plouffe’s base hit to right center, Hunter cleared the bases with his 19th homer of the season - a three-run shot to make it 4-0 - after fouling off six pitches.

“When you have that kind of cushion you can go out there and pound the zone first pitch and not worry about a solo home run beating you,” Gibson said.

In the Twins’ third, Hunter collected another RBI with a two-out single that scored Sano. Rosario’s base hit to center brought home Plouffe for a 6-0 lead.

Sale gave up six runs on nine hits while striking out three before being relieved by right-hander Frankie Montas.

Montas gave up a sixth inning run as first baseman Joe Mauer singled home Suzuki. He then faced the bases loaded with two out but struck out Plouffe to escape without more damage.

Chicago appeared to break the shutout in the sixth when second baseman Micah Johnson beat a tag at the plate on Saladino’s fielder’s choice grounder. But the call was overturned and Johnson was out.

NOTES: OF Torii Hunter’s first-inning homer was his 19th of the season and 350th of his career. He also tied Bob Allison for fifth on the club’s career list with 211 homers as Twins. ... Minnesota is scheduled to send RHP Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.18 ERA) against Detroit’s Kyle Lobstein (3-7, 5.31) in the opener of a three-game home series on Monday. ... White Sox LHP John Danks (7-12, 4.60 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season on Monday when Chicago opens a four-game home series against Oakland. RHP Sonny Gray (13-7, 2.28) goes for the A‘s. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is on pace for 31 home runs and 100 RBIs after collecting 36 homers and 107 RBIs in his rookie of the year campaign in 2014. ... Chicago has used eight starters in 2015, tied with Baltimore and Pittsburgh for second fewest. Pittsburgh has used seven. ... Chicago RHP David Robertson has made eight straight scoreless relief appearances entering Sunday and had a 1.90 ERA in his last 22 appearances.