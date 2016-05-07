White Sox (20-10) crush Twins

CHICAGO -- As he stood in front of his locker, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu lifted his shirt to reveal a red pelt beneath his left ribcage.

Abreu grinned, kissed his fingers and jokingly rubbed the wound.

Very little -- including a 97 mph fastball into the star slugger’s gut -- can spoil the good feelings for Chicago these days. Both benches cleared after Abreu was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, but tempers quickly mellowed as the White Sox coasted to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Chicago (20-10) became the first team in the American League to win 20 games.

Abreu praised his teammates and manager Robin Ventura for coming to his defense after he exchanged words with Twins right-hander Trevor May. Ventura was ejected for arguing after May was allowed to remain in the game.

“That showed me respect,” Abreu said through a translator. “They respect me and I respect them, especially Robin. I always say we are a family, and we showed today that we really are a family.”

Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the White Sox at the plate. Adam Eaton and Tyler Saladino added two hits and two RBIs apiece for the White Sox, who scored runs in five of the first seven innings.

Chicago matched a season high with 10 runs on 14 hits. Abreu hit his fifth home run of the season in the third inning.

The White Sox defense was equally impressive, Ventura said. Eaton chased down a line drive in right field to steal extra bases from Eduardo Nunez in the third inning. Three innings later, Austin Jackson crashed into the wall as he robbed Byung Ho Park of extra bases.

“The guys have been throwing some leather around,” Ventura said. “That’s a big thing for us. I think they’re taking pride in that.”

Despite Jackson’s catch in the sixth inning, Park finished 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs. Minnesota (8-21) lost its third consecutive game and has dropped seven of the past eight.

Minnesota allowed at least seven runs for the sixth time this season.

“Offensively, we had a couple good things happen, but the deficits are getting larger,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We’re not putting many zeroes up the last couple games, and they keep finding ways to add on.”

Right-hander Mat Latos (5-0) remained unbeaten despite an up-and-down performance in which he allowed four runs in five innings. Latos surrendered seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

“It isn’t what I wanted, to go five innings,” Latos said. “I really want to go more. Someday, sometime, I’ll find the seventh inning. It’s a team win. The guys really had my back.”

Chicago’s bullpen tandem of Zach Putnam, Zach Duke, Nate Jones and Scott Carroll combined to pitch four scoreless innings.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (1-1) gave up seven runs, five of which were earned, on nine hits in five innings. Nolasco walked two and struck out six.

“Definitely not what I envisioned happening early,” Nolasco said. “It’s kind of the same story. We’re just not catching breaks right now. It will be the last time I say it because nobody wants to hear it, but it’s tough. We’ve just got to keep going forward, heads up high, and keep battling.”

Words were exchanged but no punches were thrown after May hit Abreu just below the ribs in the eighth inning. The pitch came a half-inning after White Sox right-hander Nate Jones hit Park with an inside fastball.

Ventura said he believed May’s pitch that hit Abreu was intentional.

Molitor said his relief pitcher was following the game plan.

“As long as I know, we’ve been trying to make sure that Abreu is aware of inside (pitches),” Molitor said.

The White Sox built upon a 7-4 lead with a three-run seventh inning that made it 10-4. Dioner Navarro (RBI single) and Saladino (two-run single) ripped back-to-back hits to help put the game out of reach.

NOTES: Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana (back strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Santana is scheduled to start Saturday against the White Sox. He is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four starts this season. ... The White Sox recalled RHP Scott Carroll from Triple-A Charlotte before Friday’s game. ... Minnesota promoted OF Darin Mastroianni and C Juan Centeno from Triple-A Rochester before Friday’s game. To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated LHP Ryan O‘Rourke and RHP J.R. Graham for assignment. ... White Sox C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) headed to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment. ... Minnesota optioned C John Ryan Murphy to Triple-A Rochester. Murphy, 24, was 3-for-40 in 11 games.