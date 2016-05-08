White Sox complete sweep of Twins

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox right-hander David Robertson watched his pitch jump off the bat of Minnesota Twins slugger Oswaldo Arcia and immediately feared the worst.

Instead, White Sox center fielder Austin Jackson raced to his left for a sprinting catch along the warning track. Chicago held on for a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.

“It was a great catch,” said Robertson, who applauded into his glove after the play to lead off the ninth inning. “I didn’t think he was going to catch it. I wasn’t even sure if it was going to stay in the park.”

Avisail Garcia finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead the White Sox at the plate. Chicago (22-10) won for the sixth time in the past eight games and the 12th time in the past 16 games.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (5-1) won his fourth consecutive decision for the first time in his five-year career. He allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 10th save.

“There were a lot of great plays today,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Austin had some nice plays. Guys that can pitch like Jose, you’re going to get help (on defense). It can only help you.”

Eduardo Nunez and Trevor Plouffe each went 2-for-4 for the Twins, who were outscored 20-7 during the series. Minnesota (8-23) lost its sixth straight game against the White Sox this season and fell to 2-15 on the road.

Minnesota right-hander Tyler Duffey (0-2) absorbed the loss despite setting a career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Duffey became the first Twins pitcher to strike out four hitters in an inning since Francisco Liriano on June 5, 2012. Duffey needed an extra out in the seventh inning after he threw a wild pitch for strike three against Garcia, who reached first base safely as catcher Juan Centeno retrieved the ball.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know that I did that until after the game,” Duffey said. “That’s great, but I gave up more runs than the other guy. I felt pretty good, but I left a couple over the plate and gave up some hits.”

Minnesota opened the scoring in the third inning when Jorge Polanco drove in Eddie Rosario with a groundout. Quintana limited the damage by striking out Miguel Sano with a runner on third base to end the inning.

The White Sox evened the score at 1 when Todd Frazier drove in Adam Eaton with a groundout in the fourth inning.

A double by Jackson gave the White Sox a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. Jackson’s hit to right-center field scored Jose Abreu, who ripped a ground-rule double over the center-field wall earlier in the inning.

The White Sox increased their lead to 3-1 in the seventh inning on a run-scoring double by Dioner Navarro.

The seventh through ninth hitters in the White Sox lineup -- Garcia, Navarro and Jackson -- combined to go 4-for-9 with three doubles and two runs scored.

“Everybody did a little bit,” said Garcia, who increased his hitting streak to nine games. “(We‘re) trying to put guys on base for the big guys and trying to score for the pitchers so they can work more easily.”

Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor said Duffey’s performance was a bright spot on an otherwise dreary day.

“Bad outcome to wrap up a really tough trip for us, in a lot of ways,” said Molitor, whose team posted a 1-5 record on a six-game swing to Houston and Chicago. “We’re at the point where we are looking for some encouraging points to what we’re doing. For Duffey to step up today and give us seven innings, it was solid.”

NOTES: Twins C Kurt Suzuki was held out of the lineup because of neck stiffness one day after a foul tip slammed him in the mask. ... The White Sox will promote RHP Miguel Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte to start Monday against Texas, manager Robin Ventura said. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier remained out of the starting lineup for a third straight game because of a sore hamstring but pinch-hit in the ninth inning. ... White Sox C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) felt healthy after catching for eight innings during an injury-rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Charlotte, Ventura said. Avila is eligible to return Monday. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins (left shoulder strain) played catch from 60 feet but does not have a specific return date scheduled, Molitor said. ... The White Sox optioned RHP Tommy Kahnle to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday’s game. Kahnle has pitched one scoreless inning this season.