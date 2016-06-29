Dozier homers twice as Twins blank White Sox

CHICAGO -- Brian Dozier may have the most exciting answer when it comes to why he has been so productive at the plate this month.

But after another big night at the plate, the Minnesota Twins' second baseman certainly isn't complaining.

Dozier hit two home runs and drove in all four runs, and Kyle Gibson threw seven shutout innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Tuesday night.

Dozier -- who also had a single in extending his hitting streak to 10 games -- followed with his second home run of the night and 12th of the season to extend Minnesota's lead to four runs. Dozier finished 3-for-4.

His two home runs after he hit a pair on back-to-back days over the weekend and comes at the end of a month when his batting average has jumped more than 100 points.

"Hitting's kind of contagious," Dozier said. "I know that's a bored answer, but it really is. When guys heat up around you, you kind of feed off of each other. I got a couple of good pitches to hit tonight."

The Twins earned their fifth in their past eight games, their first over the White Sox in seven meetings this season.

Dozier's second homer -- a three-run blast with two outs in the sixth inning -- broke the game open and provided Gibson and the Twins (25-51) with some breathing room.

Not that the right-hander needed much.

Gibson (1-5) scattered five hits and one walk while striking out seven and overcame some early control issues before settling in.

"I just kind had all the pitches working tonight," Gibson said. "But for me, it's not just about trying to get wins. For me, it's all about keeping the team in the game."

Gibson certainly did that.

Leading 1-0 in the sixth, the Twins put runners on first and second when Eduardo Nunez hit a one-out single and Joe Mauer drew a two-out walk off White Sox starter Jose Quintana.

Twins relievers Ryan Pressly and Brandon Kintzler each pitched an inning to complete the shutout.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak to the White Sox, who entered this week's series having outscored the Twins 30-9.

"We know from early on in the year, they were tough on us and knocked us around for six games," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We talked a little about trying to get back against some of these clubs that have beat us up early. There's a long way to go. (To) come out and have a good game to start the series was big for us. We've got a win on the board against the White Sox and hopefully, we can back it up tomorrow."

Quintana continued to be doomed by a lack of run support as the White Sox (38-39) lost for only the second time in seven games. Quintana (5-8) gave up six hits -- two of which were the Dozier home runs -- struck out eight and walked one.

"I don't have control on the runs," Quintana said. "I say the same (thing) every time, but I don't have control, man. I try to keep going. I try to be better next time and keep going."

The Twins took a 1-0 lead when Dozier led off the second inning with a solo home run off of Quintana.

The White Sox never were able to get anything going offensively -- especially against Gibson.

"We did a lot of chasing today, and he got us," White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier said. "You tip your cap to him. We know we're better than that, as a team, as hitters, and we'll come back tomorrow and give it our best shot.

NOTES: Twins RHP Phil Hughes will undergo season-ending surgery to remove a rib and alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes was already on the disabled list with a fracture above his left kneecap. He should be ready to open spring training next year. ... Twins RF Miguel Sano (hamstring strain) played his fifth game for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano needs more at-bats to work out some rustiness. "We're probably leaning toward getting him a few more at-bats in addition to (Tuesday's game)," Molitor said. ... White Sox 1B Justin Morneau (elbow) continues to move closer to a minor league rehabilitation assignment. He said Tuesday that he shouldn't need more than 30 at-bats before he returns to the big-league level after the All-Star break. ... RHP James Shields will make his fifth start for Chicago on Wednesday and remains in search of his first victory with the White Sox. Shields is 0-2 with a 15.80 ERA in four starts in Chicago.