Buxton, Polanco HRs power Twins past White Sox

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox said little about manager Robin Ventura not returning next season -- and they were quiet on offense against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins avoided their 104th loss of the season by defeating the White Sox 6-0 in the penultimate game of the season.

The White Sox, who finished with just four hits, reportedly will be playing their final game under Ventura on Sunday.

"I'll talk at the end of the year," said Ventura, declining to speak more about his future.

The White Sox are expected to replace Ventura with bench coach and former Cubs manager Rick Renteria, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Saturday. Ventura has a record of 375-434 and is in the final year of his contract.

Players said they were unaware that Renteria will take over.

"Rick is great," White Sox catcher Alex Avila said. "He brings a lot of energy and is always prepared, makes sure his guys are prepared. He knows what he's doing, knows what he's talking about. I don't know what's going on."

The Twins (58-103) bounced back after setting on Friday a franchise record for losses in a season since the team moved to Minnesota in 1960. The franchise most recently lost 104 games when the Washington Senators went 50-104 in 1949.

Twins starter Hector Santiago (13-10) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked three in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

"We've lost enough games already," Santiago said. "So you go out there and try to give your team a chance to compete and win."

Santiago improved to 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA in four starts against his former team this season.

"Maybe a chip on the shoulder from being traded that first time, especially being there for so long and them moving me," Santiago said. "Going against those guys, it makes you step your game up because that's the team that brought you up and they got rid of you, so you want to go out there and beat them every time."

White Sox starter James Shields (6-19) gave up five runs -- including both home runs -- in seven innings. His 40 home runs and 118 earned runs allowed lead the majors.

"I made two bad pitches, and I think the one to Buxton was actually down and away, and he just went out and got it," Shields said. "That's just the kind of year I'm having."

The Twins have gone 6-12 against the White Sox this season.

Juan Centeno doubled in a run in the seventh and added another RBI double in the ninth.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier exited the game in the seventh with right oblique soreness. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Dozier needs one RBI to reach 100 for the season and two home runs to tie a major league record for second basemen. His 40 home runs set an American League record for second basemen.

Manager Paul Molitor indicated that Dozier won't play in Sunday's season finale.

"I always play through injuries, a lot of us do, but this one in particular, where we're at and all that kind of stuff, I didn't want to push it," Dozier said.

White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier went 0-for-4 to remain stuck at 98 RBIs.

Buxton's two-run homer -- his ninth of the season -- put the Twins ahead 4-0 in the fifth.

Polanco hit a two-run homer in the fourth. His fourth home run of the season gave the Twins a 2-0 lead. Shields allowed both home runs after issuing walks.

"We've seen enough on our side," Molitor said. "We've given up walks that have led to some type of big inning. After that, we kind of relied on Hector and the bullpen."

NOTES: Eduardo Escobar replaced Brian Dozier (right oblique soreness) at second base for the Twins in the seventh inning. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer remained out of the starting lineup on Saturday against the White Sox. Twins manager Paul Molitor said it was his decision to hold out Mauer, whose playing time has been limited by a right quad injury. ... Twins RHP Phil Hughes (rib surgery) got up to about 120 feet playing catch, Molitor said. Hughes had a rib removed July 6 because of thoracic outlet syndrome. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins is expected to continue strengthening and rehab in Florida. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on June 23. ... 3B Todd Frazier is trying to become the first White Sox player to lead the team in home runs and stolen bases in a season since Jorge Orta in 1976. Frazier had 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases. ... RF Adam Eaton could become the first White Sox outfielder to win a Gold Glove since Ken Berry in 1970. Eaton leads the majors with 18 outfield assists and is second with 23.