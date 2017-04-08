Hughes, Sano lead Twins past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Phil Hughes didn't want to be the Minnesota pitcher responsible for the Twins' first loss this year.

The big right-hander also wanted to show he could still be effective following a long layoff due to injuries.

It all worked out just fine.

Hughes was sharp through six innings in his first start in nearly a year, Miguel Sano doubled in the tie-breaking run in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night.

Catcher Chris Gimenez, making his first start for Minnesota, drove in an insurance run with a double in the seventh and also singled. Robbie Grossman also doubled and singled for the Twins, who are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1987 when they went on to win the first of two World Series championships in Minnesota.

"I just didn't want to ruin that winning streak we're on, Hughes said. "To be 4-0 is a big step in the right direction.

"For me personally, I feel like last year was tough, physically and mentally to get through. So I'm happy to start this year off on a good note."

Hughes (1-0) allowed just one run and scattered five hits before being relieved by Tyler Duffey to start the seventh. Hughes struck out three and walked none in his first appearance since June 9, 2016, and first start since June 2 as he attempts to come back from two serious medical conditions.

The 30-year-old righty suffered a broken left femur after being hit by line drive against Miami on June 9. Hughes later underwent season-ending surgery after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome that required removal of a portion of a rib.

Duffey held Chicago in check in the seventh and eighth as Minnesota's bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 13 innings to start the season. Despite walking two with two outs in the ninth, Brandon Kintzler earned his second save in two nights.

Hughes found his groove after spotting the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the first. Center fielder Byron Buxton made catches tumbling into the center-field wall for the first and third outs of the inning to keep it from being worse.

"That was a game saver there in the first," Hughes said. "Fortunately, I was able to settle in and make some better pitches after the first."

Manager Paul Molitor also was relieved after Hughes established his mix of pitches, including off-speed offerings along with a curveball and cutter.

"It was nice to see him hang in there and get through six innings for us," Molitor said. "First inning, they came out and they barreled up a lot of baseballs."

Derek Holland (0-1) nearly matched Hughes as he made his first start for the White Sox since signing as a free agent in December. He pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

"It was a good first start, way to get things going" Holland said. "Next time we just have to finish."

The White Sox made three errors, including a dropped pop fly by right fielder Avisail Garcia that allowed the Twins to tie it 1-all in the fourth

"(Holland) kept us in the ballgame, 3-1 in spite of some of the miscues," manager Rick Renteria said. "But we hit some balls hard today. Their defense in the outfield especially was pretty good."

Jose Abreu drove in the lone White Sox run with a single in the first as Chicago fell to 1-2. Melky Cabrera had two hits.

The 30-year-old Holland spent his first seven seasons with Texas where was 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA in 179 games.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first and it might have been more if not for Buxton.

After Tyler Saladino led off with a deep drive that Buxton pulled in, Tim Anderson, Miguel Cabrera and Abreu lined singles to put Chicago ahead.

Minnesota tied it 1-all with an unearned run in the fourth.

Grossman led off with a double, then advanced to third when Holland's pickoff attempt sailed into center field. Grossman jogged home when Garcia dropped Sano's pop to short right.

Holland walked Escobar to start the seventh and was relieved by Nate Jones. Gimenez greeted Jones with a double down the left-field line to make it 3-1.

NOTES: LHP Derek Holland was limited to 38 games (35 starts) in the past three seasons in Texas due to injuries and was 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA last season. The lefty struggled at the end, going 0-3 with a 7.98 ERA in his final three starts of 2016 before being sent to the Rangers' bullpen. ... 1B/3B Miguel Sano started Friday at first base in place of 1B/DH Joe Mauer after starting the Twins' first three games at third. Manager Paul Molitor wanted to keep the hot-hitting Sano in the lineup and give the left-handed-hitting Mauer a game off against Holland. ... C Chris Gimenez was signed as a free agent in January. ... White Sox C Geovany Soto was back behind the plate on Friday night after homering twice on Thursday to become the seventh player in history to hit two homers in a game for both the White Sox and Cubs.