Kintzler helps Twins hang on to beat White Sox

CHICAGO -- Brandon Kintzler quickly got into trouble Thursday when he entered in relief in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and two runners on base against the Chicago White Sox.

The Minnesota Twins right-hander misfired with a wild pitch during an Omar Narvaez at-bat, allowing runners to advance to second and third with one out. But Kintzler found the escape hatch as he struck out Narvaez on a full count and got Leury Garcia on a called third strike.

With the threat erased, the Twins went on to a one-two-three ninth and secure a 7-6 victory over the White Sox. Kintzler recorded the final five outs to earn his eighth save of the season.

"He's fresh, he hasn't had a ton of work as of late," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "The way the (eighth) inning unfolded, I was just taking a chance there trying to get a ground ball, and he ended up getting a couple of strikeouts, which were huge, and then he had a clean ninth.

"That's a big league save."

Designated hitter Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs as the Twins (17-14) swept the two-game, rain-shortened series. The White Sox (15-17) took their fifth consecutive loss.

Twins reliever Ryan Pressly (1-2) struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (3-3) was hit for four unearned runs in the first inning, then gave up two more runs in the second. He wound up allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks in five innings. Holland struck out three.

"That first inning was tough," Chicago third baseman Matt Davidson said, "but we stayed in the game and just chipped away, and we were in it until the end. That's kind of what you ask for from our team every night. Obviously, we always want to come out on top, but we (also) want to give every team a fight."

Twins starter Phil Hughes did not factor in the decision after giving up five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

Avisail Garcia and Tim Anderson each had two hits for Chicago.

The White Sox got to within 7-6 in the sixth inning as Davidson clubbed his sixth homer to left.

In the first inning, the Twins had runners at first and third with two outs when Joe Mauer singled to left-center to plate Robbie Grossman for a 1-0 lead.

Holland then coughed up a three-run homer to left to Escobar on a 2-2 pitch, creating an instant 4-0 Minnesota lead. Jorge Polanco and Mauer came home on Escobar's fourth homer of the season.

The Twins added two solo homers in the second for a 6-0 lead.

Leadoff batter Brian Dozier sent Holland's 1-1 pitch to left for his fifth of the season with one out. Miguel Sano then launched his ninth to right with two out.

Chicago got two runs back in the fourth. After putting runners on first and third with one out, Todd Frazier's sacrifice to right was bobbled and dropped by center fielder Byron Buxton, allowing Tyler Saladino to score.

Davidson grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in Avisail Garcia from third. But the Twins escaped after Anderson lined a single down the left field line and left fielder Eddie Rosario threw out Davidson at third.

Escobar doubled to center in the fourth, driving in Sano for a 7-2 lead.

Chicago leadoff batter Melky Cabrera made it a 7-5 game with a first-pitch homer in the fifth, driving in Narvaez and Leury Garcia with no outs.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria was pleased with his team's pitching -- especially the bullpen after the fifth.

"The balance of the guys we've been using in those types of situations have been very good, they gave us the outs we need (and) obviously they kept us in the ballgame," Renteria said. "I'm very, very proud, in spite of the loss, I'm very proud of the way they continue to play and battle, and I think that will serve us well continuing to move forward."

NOTES: Despite a Wednesday rainout, the Twins and White Sox have already played eight games in 2017. Minnesota has won 10 of the last 16 meetings, including five of eight this season. They next meet June 20-22 at Target Field. ... Twins 2B Brian Dozier has now reached base safely in each of his last 19 games against Chicago. ... Minnesota travels to Cleveland for a three-game weekend series and sends RHP Ervin Santana (5-1, 1.71 ERA) in Friday's opener against Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (2-3, 7.12). ... The White Sox stay home with a three-game weekend interleague series against the San Diego Padres beginning Friday. Chicago sends RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-2, 3.18) against RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.26) on Friday.