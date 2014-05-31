Preview: Twins at Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka makes his first start at home in nearly a month when he leads the New York Yankees into the second of three games against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon. Tanaka went 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in the span of four straight road starts after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on May 3 at Yankee Stadium. The standout right-hander has 36 recorded strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings while pitching in New York.

Tanaka’s return to the Bronx just may be what the Yankees need to find some success at home, where they have lost eight of their last 11. The Twins got home runs from Trevor Plouffe, Oswaldo Arcia and Josh Willingham in taking the series opener on Friday by a 6-1 margin. Arcia is 9-for-21 with two home runs and three doubles since being recalled from the minors on Monday.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN North (Minnesota), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kevin Correia (2-6, 6.34 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (7-1, 2.29)

Correia has shown slight signs of turning things around after a dismal start to the season, giving up seven runs in 13 innings over his last two starts while recording 11 strikeouts and just one walk. He tied a season high by lasting seven frames in his previous outing, which resulted in a home loss to Texas. The 33-year-old, who has faced the Yankees just once in relief in his career, has a 5.40 ERA in four road starts.

Tanaka did not allow a home run in a 28-inning span over the four straight road starts after giving up seven blasts in his first six appearances, including two in his last outing at home. He rebounded from his first professional regular-season loss since 2012 to defeat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, yielding a run in 6 2/3 frames. Tanaka has lasted at least six innings in each of his 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees INF Kelly Johnson is 9-for-28 with five home runs against Correia.

2. Willingham, who came off the disabled list Monday, is 4-for-9 with two homers and four walks in his last three games.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is batting .358 in his last 17 contests against New York.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Twins 3