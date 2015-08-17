FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Twins at Yankees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New York Yankees made it through a key series over the weekend with a slim lead in the American League East. The Yankees will try to pad that advantage at the expense of the Minnesota Twins, who visit New York for the start of a three-game series on Monday while hanging around in the AL wild-card race.

The Yankees took two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend but dropped Sunday’s finale and hold a half-game lead in the division. New York now begins a 10-game homestand and is trying to find more offense from a lineup that has been held to two or fewer runs in seven of the last 11 games, going 4-7 over that span. The Twins are one game above .500 (59-58) but stand only 1 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot and will have a chance to play their way in or out of the race on a 10-game road trip that goes through New York, Baltimore and Tampa Bay. Minnesota will hand Kyle Gibson the ball to begin the trip while the Yankees counter with inconsistent veteran CC Sabathia.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (8-9, 3.75 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (4-9, 5.23)

Gibson is winless in his last five starts but was strong against Texas last time out, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven in six innings. The Missouri product has sandwiched a pair of quality starts around a dud at Toronto on August 6, when he was lit up for eight runs in 4 2/3 frames. Gibson was not much better against New York on July 26, yielding six runs on as many hits and a pair of walks in 5 1/3 innings to absorb the loss.

Sabathia is winless in his last five outings as well but posted three quality starts in that span, including the last two. The burly veteran held Cleveland to two runs in six innings on Wednesday but suffered the loss in a 2-1 final. Sabathia was not at his best at Minnesota on July 25, when he served up five runs on six hits – two homers – in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees took two of three at the Twins last month and has not lost the season series since 2001.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier is 3-for-22 over his last six games.

3. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 7-for-18 with a home run and a triple in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Yankees 3

