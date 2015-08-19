Preview: Twins at Yankees

After snapping a pronounced slump by extending his major league record with his 25th career grand slam, Alex Rodriguez looks to help the New York Yankees complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon. Rodriguez was hitless in 18 straight at-bats and just 3-for-39 before launching a towering shot to center field as New York rallied for an 8-4 victory on Tuesday.

Rodriguez hopes to continue the momentum versus Wednesday starter Ervin Santana, against whom he is 12-for-36 (.333) with four homers and 11 RBIs in his career. While American League East-leading New York has won five of its last six to seize a one-game cushion over Toronto, Minnesota (59-60) has dropped four of its last six to dip below .500. Rookie Miguel Sano has been riding a hot hand, belting a two-run homer in the Twins’ 8-7 setback in 10 innings on Monday before adding another two-run shot the following night. The 22-year-old Dominican has torched New York by going 7-for-20 (.350) with three homers and six RBIs in five meetings, and he had a double for his lone hit in four plate appearances versus Wednesday starter Nathan Eovaldi.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-3, 5.66 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (12-2, 4.26)

Santana was fortunate enough not to walk away with his fourth straight loss on Thursday after allowing five runs on eight hits in six innings against Texas. The 32-year-old Dominican has surrendered five or more runs in four of his eight starts since returning from an 80-game suspension. Santana has struggled in his career versus the Yankees, falling to 5-8 against them in his career after getting shelled for eight runs on 10 hits in five frames in his last meeting.

Eovaldi recorded his seventh straight win on Thursday despite allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of an 8-6 triumph over Cleveland. The 25-year-old issued three walks for the third time in five outings, but has generally avoided the big inning as he has permitted just 10 homers in 129 frames. Eovaldi pitched well in his lone outing versus Minnesota, yielding two runs and striking out five in a season-high eight innings of a 7-2 victory on July 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 12-for-28 in his last six contests after going 0-for-19 in his previous four.

2. Minnesota OF Torii Hunter is 1-for-26 with 10 strikeouts in his last eight games.

3. Yankees 3B Chase Headley is 3-for-7 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Twins 3