Arcia keys Twins win over Yankees

NEW YORK -- The last time the Minnesota Twins were at Yankee Stadium on July 13, right fielder Oswaldo Arcia was struggling so much that his lack of contact led to a demotion so he could find his swing again.

Ten months after a stretch of 15 strikeouts in 17 at-bats led to a demotion, Arcia showcased his bat and arm by hitting a solo home run and making two pivotal throws from right field in the middle innings that helped the Twins to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Arcia hit his second home run since being recalled from a minor league stint that also saw him spend extra time recovering from a sprained right wrist. He batted .312 in 22 games for Triple-A Rochester and since returning he has nine hits in 21 at-bats.

”I think he had struck out 15 times in a row, it really wasn’t that hard of a decision,“ Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. ”At the time he was really scuffling and not hitting the ball, I mean literally not hitting the ball, striking out. So it was time for him to take a breather, go take a step back and get his swing.

”We really have high hopes for this guy. We like him an awful lot and you saw that tonight what he can do and he’s come back after this injury swinging very well and hopefully it will continue. He’s a fun baseball player.

Arcia extended his hitting streak to seven games when he hit his second home run in the second inning, which was one of a season-high three home runs for the Twins. It also marked the fifth straight game that he has hit safely in since returning from the minor leagues Monday.

Arcia’s most important contribution on Minnesota’s third straight win at New York came after a solo home run by left fielder Josh Willingham and a two-run shot by third baseman Trevor Plouffe staked the Twins to a 4-1 lead through four innings.

With one out in the fifth, Arcia helped start a rundown for the second out. He fielded a single by Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter and made a strong throw to catcher Kurt Suzuki, who spotted left fielder Brett Gardner overrunning third base and finished off the play by throwing to Plouffe as Jeter headed to third.

“It was big,” Minnesota starter Ricky Nolasco said. “Obviously you get the out and get out of the inning rather than face bases loaded two outs. So it was big for the team.”

“He made some nice plays, some very accurate throws,” Gardenhire said. “When he doesn’t try to overthrow it, he does really well there.”

An inning later the Yankees first and second after first baseman Mark Teixeira drew his third walk and right fielder Ichiro Suzuki had an infield single. They appeared to have a rally going when rookie third baseman Yangervis Solarte singled to right but Arcia made a strong one-hop throw and Teixeira was easily tagged out.

“Arcia played really good defense tonight,” Willingham said. “He’s always had a good arm.”

“He had a big part of the game for sure,” New York manager Joe Girardi said.

Arcia’s two key throws helped Nolasco through a tough six innings. Nolasco allowed one run and seven hits while putting 11 base runners on.

Nolasco (3-5) had been 0-3 with a 5.58 ERA in his last five starts since beating Tampa Bay on April 24 and had an 8.63 ERA in six previous road starts.

“He got through it,” Gardenhire said. “He made pitches when he had to. He used all of his pitches.”

After Nolasco worked around four walks while throwing 59-of-107 pitches for strikes, Caleb Thielbar pitched a perfect seventh. Casey Fien did the same in the eighth and closer Glen Perkins finished in a non-save situation aided by two-out RBI singles from Suzuki and designated hitter Eduardo Nunez in the eighth.

Ellsbury had an RBI double for the Yankees. Starter Vidal Nuno (1-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Twins lost leadoff hitter Danny Santana with one out in the third after the helmet him in the head and bloodied him during a headfirst slide. The Twins said he had a lacerated upper left eyelid that required stitches.

NOTES: During his time in New York, former Yankees RHP Phil Hughes formed a friendship with Martin St. Louis, then of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hughes joked that St. Louis came to New York just as the Twins signed him and said, because of that, this is the first time he will root for the New York Rangers. ”I leave town,“ Hughes said, ”I‘m rooting for the Rangers. How about that? ... Friday marked the 19th anniversary of Yankees SS Derek Jeter’s first career hit, which came in Seattle’s Kingdome. ... Minnesota OF Aaron Hicks was kept out of the starting lineup with a minor back injury and is day to day but wound up getting two at-bats after Santana was injured. ... New York OF Carlos Beltran was encouraged after taking live batting practice for the first time since injuring his right elbow on May 13.