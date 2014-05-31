Tanaka (8-1) aces out Twins

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka might modestly decline to call himself an ace for the New York Yankees, but every five days, opponents and teammates are saying the same thing.

It’s the way he makes baseballs seemingly disappear and commands all of his pitches.

Saturday was another instance of Tanaka doing both as he allowed an unearned run over eight dominant innings and picked up the victory when Brian McCann’s go-ahead RBI single with one out in the eighth lifted the Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“No, I don’t feel that I‘m the ace,” Tanaka said through an interpreter.

Said Yankee manager Joe Girardi: ”He was outstanding today. “He didn’t give up an earned run in eight innings and we win the game 3-1.”

Tanaka (8-1) might not feel that way, but two months into a seven-year, $155 million contract, he allowed fewer than three runs while pitching at least six innings for the 11th straight start.

It is the longest active streak in the majors and since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913, and only Tanaka and Montreal’s Steve Rogers (1981) have put together such a streak to begin a career.

“He did what he was supposed to,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “The guys said the ball was disappearing.”

Said Tanaka: “What I‘m trying to do is go and get as many zeros on the scoreboard.”

Tanaka’s latest win saw him allow an unearned run in the first on left fielder Josh Willingham’s RBI single and three other hits. None came after the fifth, when he recorded five of his nine strikeouts and both of his double play grounders.

“Another great performance,” McCann said. “He might have thrown a complete shutout (without the unearned run), but I feel like I say this every time. He commanded both sides of the plate, up and down. I can’t say enough about him.”

The biggest at-bats Tanaka faced came against Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer. Mauer preceded Willingham’s hit by striking out on a splitter, then struck out on the same pitch in the third before hitting into an inning-ending double play in the fifth and grounding out for the final out of the eighth.

Mauer’s last encounter with Tanaka came before the Yankees strung together the winning rally for their fourth win in the last 12 home games.

It came on a day when the Yankees tied a season high with three errors and lost first baseman Mark Teixeira to right wrist soreness that required a postgame cortisone shot and will keep him out for at least the next two games.

The rally started with one out against left-hander Brian Duensing (1-2), who had not been scored upon in his previous nine appearances.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury blooped a single into center field, stole second on a 1-and-1 pitch to second baseman Brian Roberts and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Josmil Pinto.

Two pitches later, with the infield in and with rain coming down for the third time, McCann lined a single that barely went over first baseman Chris Parmelee’s glove into right field.

After McCann’s hit, the game was delayed by heavy rain, although there were blue skies visible east of Yankee Stadium. The tarp began coming off the field 12 minutes after play was halted and the game resumed following a 34-minute delay.

“I got a slider over the plate and I was able to put a barrel on it,” McCann said.

Infielder Kelly Johnson followed McCann’s hit with a RBI infield single, and Solarte went 3-for-4, including the game-tying home run in the fourth.

Before improving to 8-5 in one-run games, the Yankees did little against Minnesota right-hander Kevin Correia. Correia allowed one run and nine hits over six innings, getting two double plays behind him in the opening innings.

“It was a good start going against one of the best pitchers in the league,” Correia said.

NOTES: Minnesota OF/IF Danny Santana was unavailable after getting seven stitches on Friday night for a lacerated upper left eyelid. ... New York OF Carlos Beltran took another round of batting practice and declared himself fine. The Yankees will make a decision on Beltran’s next step in his rehab from a hyperextended right elbow. ... RHP Shawn Kelley (back) of the Yankees played catch before the game and is expected to have another bullpen session Sunday. ... The Twins challenged a call at first base in the third and had a groundout by SS Eduardo Escobar overturned. They have won five of 12 replay challenges this season. ... New York Rangers Derrick Brassard, Derek Stepan and Ryan McDonagh attended the game, as did Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez.