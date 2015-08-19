Rodriguez grand slam lifts Yankees past Twins

NEW YORK -- In his first three at-bats, Alex Rodriguez’s prolonged slump continued with balls hit in the air but into opposing gloves.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez hit another ball into the air.

This time, there was little doubt about the destination for the 40-year-old designated hitter.

Rodriguez earned a curtain call from fans at Yankee Stadium when he hit a go-ahead grand slam, lifting the New York Yankees to an 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night.

The Yankees began the decisive inning facing a 4-1 deficit but quickly set it up for Rodriguez against left-hander Ryan O‘Rourke, getting two walks and a single. After rookie J.R Graham (0-1) came on, Rodriguez sent a 1-0 fastball into New York’s bullpen beyond the center-field wall.

“That certainly felt great,” Rodriguez said. “A home run feels great, a grand slam feels pretty awesome.”

It was Rodriguez’s 25th career grand slam, extending his all-time record and first since Sept. 20, 2013 off San Francisco’s George Kontos. More importantly for the Yankees, it was his second hit in his last 28 at-bats and ended a drought of 18 at-bats, which had been extended when he flied out in the first, lined out in the fourth and popped out in the sixth.

“Huge hit, absolutely huge,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a big reason why we won.”

Rodriguez’s home run also gave him 25 for the 15th season but first since hitting 30 in 2010. It also was his first home run since July 27, when he turned 40 and third go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later.

“It’s great, excitement for the team, a great boost” New York right fielder Carlos Beltran said. “To be able to do it the way he did it means a lot.”

Rodriguez’s home run meant the Yankees won for the fifth time in six games after briefly falling out of first place.

”He got a good pitch to hit,“ New York left-hander CC Sabathia said after allowing four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. ”He’s got the most grand slams in baseball history. It’s fun to watch.

Rodriguez’s hit was one of 11 produced by the Yankees, who added three runs in the eighth on a two-run double by third baseman Chase Headley and an RBI single by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

It also was needed because Sabathia tired in the seventh, allowing a two-run home run to designated hitter Miguel Sano with nobody out and exiting with two on. Nick Rumbelow (1-0) gave up a single to left fielder Shane Robinson but kept the game at 4-1 and was credited with his first career win.

Justin Wilson recorded the first two outs of the eighth and Andrew Miller notched a four-out save. When it was still a one-run game, he struck out Sano for the final out of the eighth and finished off his 27th save in 28 opportunities with a scoreless ninth.

The Twins lost for the 12th time in their last 14 road games and tried to get the final 14 outs with a shorthanded bullpen after right-hander Mike Pelfrey allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Since Casey Fien, Kevin Jepsen and closer Glen Perkins pitched three days in a row, neither were available. After the game, the Twins said Perkins was headed to Minneapolis for tests on his neck, though they were not placing him on the disabled list yet.

”You put the guys out there who are available,“ Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. ”It’s not easy. Sometimes the guys get to get out of their roles. You hope they can step up and tonight they just weren’t able to do it.

“We had nine out to get and three runs to protect and it didn’t take long.”

Before Rodriguez’s home run, Sabathia retired the first 13 hitters and rookie first baseman Greg Bird had a RBI single in the fourth. Right fielder Eduardo Escobar ended Sabathia’s no-hit bid with a bloop single and scored on a double by catcher Kurt Suzuki with two outs in the fifth.

NOTES: The Yankees made four transactions involving their pitchers Tuesday. They placed RHP Bryan Mitchell on the seven-day concussion list, and optioned RHP Caleb Cotham to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. To replace Mitchell and Cotham, the Yankees recalled LHP Chris Capuano and RHP Nick Rumbelow from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Monday marked the first time since July 2, 2011, that Minnesota was caught stealing three times. Manager Paul Molitor said the causes were a pitchout, a miscommunication on a sign and a poor jump. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira (bruised lower right leg) had a CT scan and it revealed a bone bruise. He will not play Wednesday. ... Minnesota DH Miguel Sano is the third player to homer in his first two games at the current Yankee Stadium and joined Philadelphia 3B Maikel Franco as the second player to do it this year. ... RHP Michael Pineda (forearm) will throw a side session Wednesday, and the Yankees will decide what his next step is after he throws.