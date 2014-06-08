Preview: White Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are making a habit of coming from behind, although they may have a hard time topping their most recent effort anytime soon. The Angels eye their 10th victory in the last 13 home games Sunday when they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox. Trailing 5-0 in the eighth inning Saturday, Los Angeles used Mike Trout’s second career grand slam during a six-run outburst to rally for a win for the eighth time in its last 17 victories.

The Angels improved to 11-5 in their last 16 home meetings against the White Sox and will turn to a two-time All-Star in the finale. C.J. Wilson is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his last five home outings, but has dropped each of his last three turns against the White Sox because his offense has failed to supply him with a single run of support. Jose Quintana, who will oppose Wilson on Sunday, can relate to his counterpart after going 1-4 over his last six road starts despite a 3.47 ERA because Chicago has backed him with a total of 11 runs.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.31 ERA) vs. Angels LH C.J. Wilson (6-5, 3.52)

Quintana did not give up an earned run over six frames in Monday’s 5-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but took the loss anyway when two sixth-inning errors led to five unearned runs. The third-year veteran, who has alternated wins and losses over his last five turns, yielded six hits and fanned five while extending his streak of not allowing a homer to seven games. The 25-year-old Quintana is 0-2 despite a 3.57 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

Battling flu-like symptoms early last week, Wilson failed to make it into the seventh inning for the first time in seven tries and suffered his second straight loss in Wednesday’s 7-2 setback against the Houston Astros. The former fifth-round pick of the Texas Rangers was tagged for five runs on six hits and a season-high five walks over a season-low 2 2/3 innings – his shortest outing since Sept. 19, 2012. Wilson is 3-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 15 all-time appearances (five starts) against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu struck out in all four at-bats Saturday and has accumulated 21 over his last 45 at-bats.

2. Chicago DH Adam Dunn, who has homered in three straight contests, has recorded five home runs and 11 RBIs over his last 10 road games.

3. The Angels signed RHP Joel Pineiro to a minor-league deal Saturday; the 35-year-old veteran went 17-14 with a 4.47 ERA for the team in 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, White Sox 2