Preview: White Sox at Angels

Carlos Rodon faces Los Angeles for the second time in less than a week Monday as the visiting Chicago White Sox begin a four-game series against the struggling Angels, who have lost 17 of their last 23. Rodon dominated the Angels last Tuesday with a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in Chicago’s 3-0 victory.

Los Angeles is looking to get on track after losing three of four in Kansas City over the weekend to fall 3 1/2 games back of first-place Houston in the AL West and one-half game behind Baltimore for the second wild card. Shortstop Erick Aybar returned to the lineup Sunday after missing three games due to tightness in his lower back and went 1-for-4 in the Angels’ 10-inning, 4-3 loss. Chicago arrives in Anaheim on a high note after snapping the Cubs’ nine-game winning streak Sunday behind ace Chris Sale and his 15 strikeouts. The White Sox designated infielder Emilio Bonifacio for assignment Sunday and kept rookie outfielder Trayce Thompson, who is 6-for-12 with a home run since being promoted Aug. 3.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (5-4, 4.61 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (5-1, 2.53)

Rodon allowed 12 runs in 7 2/3 innings over his previous two starts before bouncing back against the Angels on Tuesday. “Not too many guys from the left side have a 92-mph slider,” Angels first baseman Albert Pujols told reporters. “He struck me out twice on that pitch.” The rookie has struggled with his control at times, but owns a 27-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last four starts.

Heaney entered the AL Rookie of the Year race with five straight wins, but has failed to pitch past the sixth inning in each of his last three outings. The 24-year-old allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings against the White Sox on Wednesday. Heaney has yielded two or fewer runs in eight of his nine starts and is is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in five outings at Angel Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won 11 of their last 16 games at home against the White Sox.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is hitting .329 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs over his last 22 games.

3. The Angels optioned RHP Matt Shoemaker to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled RHP Mike Morin, RHP Cam Bedrosian and INF Ryan Jackson.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 5