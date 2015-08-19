Preview: White Sox at Angels

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols has rediscovered his power stroke after going through a 14-game homerless drought. Pujols has gone deep in each of the first two games of the series against the visiting Chicago White Sox and three times in the past four games entering Wednesday’s third contest of the four-game set.

Pujols is tied for third place on the American League home run list along with teammate Mike Trout and Toronto’s Josh Donaldson. The 35-year-old Pujols, who ranks 15th on the all-time home run list with 553, has a solid chance for the seventh 40-homer campaign of his career — the other six coming during his tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Angels remain 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West and hold a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the battle for the second wild card. The White Sox have lost four of their last five games and have scored three or fewer runs in six of their past seven contests.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (8-8, 4.78 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-9, 4.60)

Samardzija has been roughed up in each of his past three starts to drop to .500 on the campaign. He has allowed 22 runs and 23 hits — including five homers — in 15 1/3 innings during the stretch. Samardzija is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three career starts against the Angels and has struggled against Pujols (7-for-19, three homers).

Weaver is 0-1 in two starts since coming off the disabled list due to a hip injury. He has dropped five consecutive decisions, including one against Kansas City on Friday when he gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits over six innings. Weaver is 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 12 career starts against the White Sox and has fared well against outfielder Melky Cabrera (3-for-22).

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout is hitless in 12 at-bats over the past four contests and is homerless in the last 11 games.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu had three hits Tuesday and is 7-for-12 over the past four games.

3. Los Angeles 3B Kaleb Cowart went 0-for-3 in his major-league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier Tuesday when 3B Conor Gillaspie was designated for assignment.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Angels 4