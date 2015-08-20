Preview: White Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are taking advantage of Chicago’s offensive woes and attempt to finish off a four-game sweep of the visiting White Sox on Thursday. Los Angeles limited Chicago to four runs and three extra-base hits — all doubles — while winning the first three contests.

The White Sox have dropped five of their last six games and have scored three or fewer runs in seven of their past eight outings. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols received a night of rest after hitting homers in three of the past four games, and manager Mike Scioscia said he wants to keep the slugger fresh. “Like any player, when you get this many games under your belt and this many at-bats under your belt, there’s wear and tear on every player out there,” Scioscia told reporters. “Certainly Albert’s no different.” Rookie catcher Carlos Perez homered for the lone run in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Chicago as Los Angeles remained 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West and a half-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the battle for the second wild card.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-10, 3.62 ERA) vs. Angels RH Nick Tropeano (1-1, 3.00)

Quintana is winless over his last three starts and lost to the Chicago Cubs in his last turn when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He has never defeated the Angels and is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in four career outings. Quintana has issued two or fewer walks in each of his last 14 outings.

Tropeano will be recalled Thursday to fill the rotation spot of disappointing Matt Shoemaker, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Tropeano has made two big-league starts this season, defeating Oakland on five hits in six scoreless innings April 23 and allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings in a loss to Texas on July 24. Tropeano is 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA in 15 starts at Salt Lake.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 on Wednesday to halt a streak of four consecutive hitless games.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 4-for-28 over the last seven games.

3. Los Angeles OF David DeJesus is 5-for-41 in 16 games since being acquired from Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, White Sox 2