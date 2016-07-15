Preview: White Sox at Angels

The Chicago White Sox hope to get back in the thick of the race for the American League Central title as they begin the second half of the season Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Angels in Los Angeles. Chicago was at or near the top of the division for most of the first two months of the campaign before falling off and begins its six-game road trip tied for third with Kansas City, seven games behind first-place Cleveland.

The White Sox appeared to be turning things around prior to the All-Star break, winning seven of 10 contests before dropping a 2-0 decision to Atlanta on Sunday. While Chicago may have a better shot at a wild-card spot in the AL, as it sits 4 1/2 games out of the second berth, Los Angeles has a lot of work to do in order to contend for a trip to the postseason. The Angels occupy the basement in the AL West, trailing first-place Texas by 16 1/2 games, and are 13 behind Toronto for the second wild card with seven teams between them. Los Angeles had won four straight before losing the final two contests of its three-game series against the Orioles, including a 4-2 setback Sunday at Baltimore.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-4, 4.39 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (6-4, 4.58)

Gonzalez gets the call in place of Jose Quintana, who was added to the American League All-Star roster as an injury replacement and tossed a scoreless inning in Tuesday's contest. The 32-year-old Gonzalez was superb against the New York Yankees on July 6, scattering five hits over seven scoreless innings to halt his personal three-game losing streak. The Mexican has made five career starts against the Angels, going 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA.

Santiago is unbeaten in his last five starts, going 3-0 while allowing fewer than two runs on four occasions. The 28-year-old native of New Jersey did not yield an earned run in either of his last two outings, giving up one unearned in a victory at Boston on July 2 before scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings in a win at Tampa Bay five days later. Santiago, who spent his first three major-league seasons with Chicago, improved to 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in two career starts against his former team on April 18 as he held the host White Sox to two hits and three walks while registering a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels, who are 15-6 at home against the White Sox since 2011, split a four-game series in Chicago from April 18-21.

2. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Tuesday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

3. Chicago 1B Justin Morneau (elbow) has gone 3-for-20 over seven games of his rehab assignment and could make his debut with the team during this series.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, White Sox 3