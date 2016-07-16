Preview: White Sox at Angels

The Chicago White Sox look to avoid a third straight shutout loss when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Chicago ended the first half of the season with a 2-0 setback against Atlanta and returned from the All-Star break with very little punch, recording only five hits in a 7-0 defeat to Los Angeles in Friday's series opener.

Adam Eaton registered a single and a double for his fourth two-hit performance in seven games while Justin Morneau made his debut with the White Sox following offseason elbow surgery and grounded out as a pinch-hitter. The Angels regrouped after dropping their last two games before the break, using a five-run rally in the seventh inning to help improve to 5-2 in their last seven. Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 on Friday after collecting 19 RBIs over his previous 23 contests. Yunel Escobar has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games following a 2-for-4 effort in the series opener.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (4-10, 5.42 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-9, 4.45)

Shields has performed much better of late, going 2-1 over his last four starts while allowing fewer than three runs in three of the outings. It has been a big turnaround for the 34-year-old Californian, who was tagged for 22 runs and 24 hits in 8 2/3 innings over his first three turns after being acquired from San Diego. Shields, who has reached double digits in losses for the fifth time in his 11-year career, is 6-3 with two complete games, one shutout and a 3.31 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels.

Shoemaker halted a string of four straight losses July 8 when he notched the win at Baltimore despite giving up three runs in five innings. The 29-year-old native of Michigan is just 1-4 at home this season but has been superb over his last five outings, allowing a total of four runs in 35 1/3 frames while producing three scoreless performances. Shoemaker pitched well in Chicago on April 19, yielding two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, but fell to 0-2 in three career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox OF Avisail Garcia is 2-for 6 lifetime against Shields, with both hits being home runs.

2. Chicago purchased the contract of RHP Carson Fulmer from Double-A Birmingham, activated Morneau (elbow) from the disabled list and optioned OF Jason Coats to Triple-A Charlotte.

3. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery) is on track to return to action by August after allowing one hit and registering 14 strikeouts over seven innings of a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 2