FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: White Sox at Angels
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 17, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

Preview: White Sox at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Chicago White Sox look to avoid a third straight shutout loss when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Chicago ended the first half of the season with a 2-0 setback against Atlanta and returned from the All-Star break with very little punch, recording only five hits in a 7-0 defeat to Los Angeles in Friday's series opener.

Adam Eaton registered a single and a double for his fourth two-hit performance in seven games while Justin Morneau made his debut with the White Sox following offseason elbow surgery and grounded out as a pinch-hitter. The Angels regrouped after dropping their last two games before the break, using a five-run rally in the seventh inning to help improve to 5-2 in their last seven. Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 on Friday after collecting 19 RBIs over his previous 23 contests. Yunel Escobar has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games following a 2-for-4 effort in the series opener.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (4-10, 5.42 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-9, 4.45)

Shields has performed much better of late, going 2-1 over his last four starts while allowing fewer than three runs in three of the outings. It has been a big turnaround for the 34-year-old Californian, who was tagged for 22 runs and 24 hits in 8 2/3 innings over his first three turns after being acquired from San Diego. Shields, who has reached double digits in losses for the fifth time in his 11-year career, is 6-3 with two complete games, one shutout and a 3.31 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels.

Shoemaker halted a string of four straight losses July 8 when he notched the win at Baltimore despite giving up three runs in five innings. The 29-year-old native of Michigan is just 1-4 at home this season but has been superb over his last five outings, allowing a total of four runs in 35 1/3 frames while producing three scoreless performances. Shoemaker pitched well in Chicago on April 19, yielding two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, but fell to 0-2 in three career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox OF Avisail Garcia is 2-for 6 lifetime against Shields, with both hits being home runs.

2. Chicago purchased the contract of RHP Carson Fulmer from Double-A Birmingham, activated Morneau (elbow) from the disabled list and optioned OF Jason Coats to Triple-A Charlotte.

3. Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery) is on track to return to action by August after allowing one hit and registering 14 strikeouts over seven innings of a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.