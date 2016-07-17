Preview: White Sox at Angels

While they hope to avoid a three-game sweep, the Chicago White Sox have a more pressing need when they visit the Los Angeles Angels for the finale of their set Sunday — score a run. Chicago, which last crossed the plate July 9 in a 5-4 victory over Atlanta, was blanked by the Braves in its final game before the All-Star break and by the Angels in each of the first two contests of their series.

The White Sox wasted a two-hitter by James Shields on Saturday as they were blanked for the fifth time in 11 games this month. The Angels scored the lone run Saturday on a groundout as they managed only a double by Ji-Man Choi and a triple by Yunel Escobar. Escobar has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 contests and has scored a run in five of his last seven. Mike Trout drove in Escobar for his fifth RBI in seven games and 59th on the season — one behind Albert Pujols for the team lead.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jacob Turner (NR) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (7-7, 5.27)

Turner will make his first major-league appearance since 2014 with the Chicago Cubs as he makes the start in place of the injured Carlos Rodon. The 25-year-old native of Missouri has posted an 11-25 record with one complete game and a 4.97 ERA in 61 career games (51 starts) with Detroit, Miami and the Cubs. Turner has made 18 starts for Triple-A Charlotte this season, going 4-7 with one shutout and a 4.71 ERA.

Weaver's trend of two rough outings followed by a strong one continued July 6 when he allowed one run and four hits over six innings in a win at Tampa Bay after surrendering a total of 10 runs over 10 frames in his previous two starts. The 33-year-old Californian yielded 12 runs over two turns in early June before tossing a three-hit shutout at Oakland in his next outing. Weaver has dominated Chicago over his career, going 11-2 with a 1.94 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 14 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has not gone more than one game without a hit since a two-game drought from June 15-17 and has notched five multi-hit performances in his last 10 contests.

2. Choi has recorded a hit in each of his last three contests after registering just one over his first 15 major-league games.

3. Chicago CF Adam Eaton has recorded two hits in each of his last two games and six of his last 10.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 2