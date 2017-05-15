Preview: White Sox at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels recently had one key member of the lineup return, but they'll be without another when they begin their three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Monday. Leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a strained left hamstring in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Detroit and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks.

Escobar, who sat out the Angels' 4-1 victory over the Tigers on Sunday, hit safely in 10 of his 12 games this month - recording three homers, nine RBIs and five multi-hit performances in that span. The loss of Escobar comes shortly after the return of Mike Trout, who missed five games with a hamstring strain but has collected five RBIs while homering in each of his last three contests. Chicago is beginning a 10-game road trip in search of its third straight victory after rallying for eight runs in the eighth inning Sunday to post a 9-3 triumph over San Diego. Leury Garcia delivered a two-run double during the uprising, which saw the White Sox record only four hits but benefit from four walks and an error.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (0-3, 5.21 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jesse Chavez (2-5, 4.29)

Pelfrey continues the quest for his first victory in a White Sox uniform, as he has allowed three or more runs in each of his first four starts and worked more than five innings just once (5 1/3 at Kansas City on May 3). The 33-year-old native of Ohio lasted only 4 2/3 frames against Minnesota on Tuesday, yielding three runs and five hits en route to a loss. Pelfrey is 3-3 with one complete game and a 4.26 ERA in six career starts versus Los Angeles.

Chavez is winless in his last three outings despite reducing his runs allowed in each. The 33-year-old Californian took the loss at Oakland on Wednesday after giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Chavez has made two starts and 12 relief appearances against Chicago in his career, going 2-2 with a 3.07 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox SS Tim Anderson is expected to rejoin the team Monday after attending the funeral of a close friend over the weekend.

2. Los Angeles recalled INF Jefry Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday when Escobar was placed on the DL after being optioned earlier in the day to make room for 1B C.J. Cron (toe), who was activated and went 0-for-4 against Detroit.

3. Chicago went 4-15 at Angel Stadium over the last five seasons, losing 11 of the last 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, White Sox 4