Preview: White Sox at Angels

One week after missing five games with a sore left hamstring, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has returned with a vengeance. Trout has homered in a career-high four straight games for the Angels, who continue their three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Trout belted a 417-foot blast in Monday’s 5-3 win as the Angels won for the third time in their last four games to pull within a game of .500. The center fielder’s home run followed a three-run blast by Kole Calhoun, who was moved to the leadoff spot after third baseman Yunel Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left hamstring strain. The White Sox have lost nine of their last 13 games and will be without catcher Geovany Soto for a minimum of three months after the veteran was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday. The 34-year-old Soto will have right elbow surgery on Tuesday and be replaced in the lineup by Kevan Smith and Omar Narvaez, who is hitting .228 in 19 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (3-3, 2.43 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (3-3, 4.20)

Holland allowed seven runs (three earned) on six hits over five innings in a 7-6 loss to Minnesota last Thursday. The 30-year-old has posted five quality starts in seven outings but matched his season total by yielding three home runs in the loss to the Twins. Albert Pujols is 10-for-34 with four home runs against Holland, who is 10-8 with a 5.24 ERA in 28 career games (25 starts) against the Angels.

After lowering his ERA in three straight starts, Ramirez took a step back last Thursday in a 7-1 loss to Detroit, allowing five runs on eight hits over seven frames. The 28-year-old settled in after the first two innings and allowed just one runner past first base in his final five frames. Ramirez, who is making his first career start against the White Sox, moved into the rotation last month to replace Garrett Richards (biceps).

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago has lost 12 of its last 13 games at Angel Stadium.

2. With another home run on Tuesday, Trout would tie the franchise record set by Bobby Bonds in 1977.

3. The White Sox purchased the contract of RHP Gregory Infante from Triple-A Charlotte.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 5