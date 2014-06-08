Angels 4, White Sox 2: C.J. Wilson delivered 7 1/3 strong innings and Josh Hamilton knocked in three runs as Los Angeles completed a three-game home sweep of Chicago.

Wilson (7-5) ended his three-game losing streak against the White Sox, allowing a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six before Ernesto Frieri worked around a one-out double and an intentional walk in the ninth inning for his 10th save. Hamilton and Howie Kendrick each finished with two hits while Mike Trout scored twice for the Angels, who have nine of their last 11 home games.

Jose Quintana (3-6) surrendered four runs on seven hits and a season-high four walks, leaving with one out in the fifth after allowing five of the first six batters in the inning to reach. Gordon Beckham and Dayan Viciedo each finished with two hits while pinch hitter Alejandro De Aza singled and scored in the eighth for the White Sox.

Wilson yielded only two baserunners through six innings, issuing a walk to Paul Konerko in the second and a single to Beckham two innings later as he faced no more than four batters until the eighth. Los Angeles began taking advantage of Wilson’s handiwork in the third when Trout reached on a fielder’s choice grounder, moved to second after a two-out walk to David Freese and scored on Hamilton’s double to deep right.

Kendrick and Trout singled to begin the fifth and Freese drew the third of his four walks to load the bases for Hamilton, who grounded past a diving Beckham at second to plate a pair. C.J. Cron followed with an RBI single before the White Sox got three straight hits in the eighth, including consecutive run-scoring singles from Leury Garcia and Adam Eaton off reliever Joe Smith, to break up the shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Angels have won 12 of their last 17 home meetings against the White Sox. … Quintana, who extended his streak of not allowing a home run to eight starts (spanning 47 2/3 innings), has been given 11 runs of support from his offense over his last seven road outings. … Viciedo opened June hitless in his first 23 at-bats before breaking through with a single in the seventh and a double in the ninth.