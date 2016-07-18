Pujols belts pair of homers to help Angels rout White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Albert Pujols hit two homers and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-1 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday in front of 36,834 at Angel Stadium.

Pujols has 17 homers this season and 577 for his career. The National League's three-time Most Valuable Player also passed Hall of Famer Frank Robinson to move into 10th place all-time in extra-base hits with 1,187.

Right-hander Jered Weaver (8-7) retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced to earn his third win in four decisions. Weaver allowed one run, six hits and one walk in seven innings and recorded one strikeout to help Los Angeles secure its third consecutive victory and its seventh in nine games.

Catcher Omar Narvaez and right-hander Carson Fulmer made their major-league debuts for the White Sox, who have lost four in a row and six of eight. Chicago chose Fulmer in the first round of last year's amateur draft with the eighth pick.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against right-hander Jacob Turner, who made his first major-league start in two years after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte following Saturday night's game.

Yunel Escobar drew a lead-off walk and Pujols lined a 94-mph fastball on a 1-0 count off the rock formation behind the center-field fence.

The White Sox narrowed their deficit to 2-1 and placed the potential tying run at second base in the third inning. Narvaez began the rally with his first major-league hit, a double into left-center field with one out, then scored on Adam Eaton's double with two out. But Jose Abreu popped out to end the threat.

Eaton's run-scoring double broke Chicago's streak of 34 consecutive innings without scoring, the team's longest since 1968.

Los Angeles responded in the fourth by pooling five hits and a stolen base into four runs. Mike Trout began the inning by lining a double off the left-field wall. Pujols followed by blasting Turner's 80-mph curveball into the left-field bleachers beyond the Angels' bullpen for his second two-run homer.

Ji-Man Choi then singled, stole his first major-league base and scored on Jett Bandy's two-out double to left-center field. Gregorio Petit's double down the right-field line brought Bandy home.

In the fifth, the Angels scored two more runs on three walks, a sacrifice fly and a double. Choi used the sacrifice fly to drive in his first major-league run and Todd Cunningham contributed an RBI double.

Turner (0-1) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks in four-plus innings while striking out two and throwing 80 pitches.

NOTES: Chicago purchased the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Triple-A Charlotte to start Sunday's game, optioned INF Carlos Sanchez to Charlotte and transferred 3B Matt Davidson to the 60-day disabled list. ... The White Sox, who have been shut out in their past three games through Saturday, had not been blanked three successive times since 1968. ... Los Angeles CF Mike Trout had reached base in 19 consecutive games before Saturday night. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols needs two doubles to tie Luis Gonzalez for 16th place all-time with 596. ... Los Angeles C Geovany Soto was scratched before Sunday's first pitch because of left knee discomfort. ... The Angels became the first team not to allow a run in the first two games after the All-Star break in successive seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.