Angels use long ball to beat White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Kole Calhoun hit the first of three home runs by the Los Angeles Angels in a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Angel Stadium.

Calhoun's three-run homer erased a 3-0 deficit in the fifth inning, tying the game for the moment. The next batter, Mike Trout, snapped the tie with a homer.

Martin Maldonado went deep in the seventh inning to stretch the Angels' lead in support of Jesse Chavez (3-5). The right-hander gave up three runs and five hits through seven innings, but when he walked the leadoff batter in the eighth, he was done for the night.

Trout has homered in each of the past four games, the first time an Angel has done so since Mark Trumbo accomplished the feat in 2012.

The homers by Calhoun and Trout spoiled the night for White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey, who allowed just one hit through the first four innings. However, Pelfrey (0-4) walked two batters in the fifth before Calhoun turned on a fastball on the inner half of the plate to turn the game upside down.

The Angels had just six hits in the game, but five of them (three homers, two doubles) went for extra-bases.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox.

Bud Norris got the final four outs for the Angels, earning his eighth save of the season.

Chavez needed just 40 pitches to get through the first three innings, retiring all nine White Sox hitters.

Chicago got its first baserunner of the night when Leury Garcia led off the fourth inning with a single to center, and one out later, Abreu smashed his sixth homer of the season, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

In the early innings, Pelfrey didn't look like a pitcher seeking his first win of the season. He retired the Angels in order in the first, third and fourth innings. In the second, he gave up a walk and a single but worked his way out of the jam.

The White Sox added to their lead in the fifth inning when Yolmer Sanchez singled, stole second and scored on a two-out triple by Tyler Saladino, despite a diving effort of Angels right fielder Calhoun.

The Angels, though, got it all back and then some in the bottom of the fifth, and knocked Pelfrey out of the game in the process. Pelfrey walked Cameron Maybin and Danny Espinosa with one out, then retired Martin Maldonado on a fly out for the second out of the inning.

But he grooved a fastball to Calhoun, who crushed it deep into the seats in right-center field for a three-run home run. Trout followed with a home run of his own, giving the Angels a 4-2 lead and sending Pelfrey to the showers.

Pelfrey was charged with four runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

NOTES: White Sox C Geovany Soto was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow and is expected to be out a minimum of three months. ... Angels 3B Yunel Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring. He is expected to miss two to four weeks. INF/OF Jefry Marte was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... White Sox RHP Gregory Infante was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Infante, 29, had not pitched in the big leagues since 2010 before he pitched a scoreless ninth inning Monday. INF Cody Asche was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the roster for Infante.