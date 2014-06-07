Weaver, Angels take care of White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- On a night Jered Weaver wasn’t at his best, he didn’t need to be.

The Los Angeles Angels’ right-hander bobbed and weaved through six innings, managing to keep the Chicago White Sox lineup under wraps and allowing the Angels offense to carry the load in an 8-4 win Friday night at Angel Stadium.

The Angels had six of their 11 hits in the game in five-run fourth, scoring all five runs with two out and beginning a six-game homestand on a positive note. Every Angel in the starting lineup had at least one hit, led by right fielder Kole Calhoun and left fielder Josh Hamilton, who had two hits apiece.

Calhoun homered leading off the first inning and had a two-run double in the fateful fourth, when the Angels scored all five runs with two out.

“We’ve talked about the (starting) rotation being the heartbeat of our club and we’ve talked about our bullpen evolving and gaining confidence in them, but we need to swing the bats to our capabilities,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We didn’t do it on this last trip. We did it tonight, and hopefully we’ll keep doing it for a long time because we need to let this lineup play out. Our lineup can get deep in a hurry if these guys swing to their capabilities.”

Designated hitter Albert Pujols homered for Los Angeles as well, hitting his team-leading 15th of the season in the eighth inning.

All the offense benefited Weaver, who wasn’t sharp but was able to get the job done. Weaver (7-4) needed 109 pitches to get through six innings, but he allowed only two runs and five hits. He also walked four batters, matching a season high.

“We knew coming in these guys (White Sox) were swinging the bats good,” Weaver said. “Maybe I was trying to be too fine at times and trying not to leave stuff over the plate. I threw too many pitches early on, but I was battling to make pitches when I needed to.”

White Sox starter Andre Rienzo (4-3) had his worst start of the season, giving up seven runs, nine hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings, his outing coming undone in the fourth when he couldn’t get the third out.

“That inning, they just put it together, we couldn’t stop them,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He was up, he got in trouble there and couldn’t find his way out of it.”

Left fielder Alejandro De Aza homered in the third inning and designated hitter Adam Dunn had an RBI single in the fifth for the only two runs the White Sox could muster against Weaver.

“We had some guys in scoring position, but any time we had guys in scoring position, he’d take a little off, get guys off balance,” Ventura said. “He wasn’t blowing guys away. Location and (changing) speeds was really what he was doing.”

Dunn finished with three hits in the game, including a two-run homer in the ninth off Angels right-hander Ernesto Frieri.

The Angels jumped out to an early lead, getting a leadoff homer from Calhoun and an RBI double from Hamilton in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

The White Sox cut the lead in half when De Aza led off the third with a home run, but Chicago missed a chance for more. A single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs for Dunn, but Weaver struck him out looking at an 86 mph fastball to end the inning.

“I was able to locate a good two-seam fastball in there late, and kind of caught him off guard,” Weaver said. “He’s one of those guys if you miss, he’s going to punish it. I just tried to locate some pitches and was able to catch him off-guard.”

The Angels offense took it from there, keyed by the five-run fourth. In the inning, first baseman C.J. Cron had a two-run double, catcher Hank Conger had an RBI single and Calhoun had a two-run double to give Los Angeles a 7-1 lead.

NOTES: After playing just one inning of defense in the previous five games because of inflammation in his upper back, the Angels’ Mike Trout started in center field Friday. ... Angels 2B Howie Kendrick was not in the starting lineup, getting a day to rest. Kendrick, who started 58 of the club’s first 59 games, entered the game with seven hits in his past 42 at-bats, seeing his average dip from .309 to .283. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu’s 47 RBIs in his first 47 major league games has been exceeded by only three players in major league history -- Joe DiMaggio (52), Walt Dropo (52) and Ted Williams (49). ... SS Alexei Ramirez started each of the White Sox’s first 62 games this season, hitting safely in 51 of them.