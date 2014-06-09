Hamilton, Angels complete sweep of White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Back from a stint on the disabled list, left fielder Josh Hamilton is punishing opposing pitchers again.

Hamilton drove in three runs, tying a season high, to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Angel Stadium. The Angels completed a three-game series sweep.

Before going on the DL due to a torn thumb ligament, Hamilton was hitting .444 with a .545 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage. Since being activated Tuesday, Hamilton has eight hits, including two doubles and a home run, and five RBIs in 23 at-bats.

“He’s doing everything right,” Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson said. “He’s getting hits off lefties. He’s getting hits to the opposite field. He’s drawing walks.”

Wilson (7-5) conceded only one walk and one hit while blanking Chicago for the first six innings. In 7 1/3 innings overall, Wilson permitted three hits, two walks and one run. He struck out six and induced 12 grounders that resulted in outs, two of them becoming double plays.

“He always throws that pitch that doesn’t look appetizing, but it’s still a strike,” White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton said. “He works both sides of the plate, and I think that’s something that’s fallen behind in today’s world. Everybody sits on the outside of the plate.”

Wilson earned the victory despite recovering from the flu. In his previous start, Wilson allowed five runs, five walks and six hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

“I‘m still working my way back,” Wilson said. “Getting the groundball outs was what saved me, for sure. I made the most of what I had.”

Hamilton played the key role as the Angels built a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Hamilton lined a double into right field off left-hander Jose Quintana to score center fielder Mike Trout. Chicago right fielder Moises Sierra had trouble tracking the ball in the bright sun.

”Q was making great pitches on him,“ Eaton said in reference to Quintana. ”The high heater that (Hamilton) hit to right, you don’t hit those pitches that often, especially when (Quintana is) throwing sliders away. (Hamilton) hits the ball so well; it has top spin and it’s tough for Sierra to judge.

“We just couldn’t get that guy out.”

With the bases loaded in the fifth, Hamilton hit a ground ball under second baseman Gordon Beckham’s glove for a single that brought home second baseman Howie Kendrick and Trout. Angels third baseman David Freese went to third on Hamilton’s single and scored on first baseman C.J. Cron’s single.

The White Sox broke the shutout with two runs in the top of the eighth. Pinch hitter Conor Gillaspie hit an infield single that scored pinch runner Adrian Nieto, and Eaton singled to knock in pinch hitter Alejandro De Aza.

Chicago put the potential tying runs on base in the ninth against right-handed closer Ernesto Frieri. Right fielder Dayan Viciedo hit a double with one out, and after Frieri struck out shortstop Alexei Ramirez, pinch hitter Adam Dunn received an intentional walk. Frieri earned his 10th save by striking out Nieto, who replaced Tyler Flowers behind the plate.

Quintana (3-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings while striking out four.

NOTES: Chicago 1B Paul Konerko made his first start since June 1. He went 0-for-2 with a walk. ... White Sox DH Jose Abreu has hit safely in 12 of his past 16 games before going 0-for-4 Sunday. ... Chicago OF Dayan Viciedo, who began the game in an 0-for-22 slump, went 2-for-4. ... Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar, who finished 1-for-4, is hitting .338 (23-for-68) with 15 RBIs in his past 17 games. ... Angels RF Collin Cowgill has five RBIs in his past seven games, though he didn’t drive in any runs while going 1-for-4 Sunday.