Preview: White Sox at Astros

Houston is home for Adam Dunn, so it’s no wonder the Chicago White Sox slugger feels at home at Minute Maid Park. Dunn’s three-run blast powered the White Sox to a series-opening victory and they’ll try to make it two straight against the Houston Astros on Saturday. Chicago has won two straight following a four-game skid to get back within one game of .500.

The Astros were denied a season-high third straight win Friday and need to win the final two games against Chicago to claim their first back-to-back series wins of the season. Dunn’s 446th career homer sparked an offensive revival Friday for the White Sox, who had scored four or fewer runs in their previous five contests. The outburst came in spite of an 0-for-4 showing from rookie slugger Jose Abreu, who is just 4-for-23 over his past six games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-3, 7.25 ERA) vs. Astros RH Jarred Cosart (2-3, 4.30)

Noesi has bounced around between three teams in 2014, but he seems to have found a home in Chicago’s rotation. In his last outing he recorded his first quality start since June 24, 2012, holding Arizona to three runs over six innings in a 5-1 loss. Noesi will make his first start against the Astros; he has allowed two runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings over three relief appearances against them.

Cosart’s ERA is skewed by one disastrous outing at Oakland in which he gave up seven runs and recorded only one out, but he has turned it around since and posted a 2.10 ERA over four straight quality starts. He ended a six-start winless streak last time out, holding Baltimore to two runs over six innings in a 5-2 road win. Cosart faced the White Sox once last season, limiting them to one run over six innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dunn has 14 home runs and 20 doubles in 66 career games at Minute Maid Park.

2. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has recorded multiple hits in five of his past six contests.

3. White Sox LHP Chris Sale struck out 11 in four innings at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday — his first outing since landing on the disabled list April 21 — and is expected to make one more rehab start before returning.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, White Sox 4