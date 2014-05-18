Preview: White Sox at Astros

The Houston Astros haven’t won back-to-back series for the first time since last August, but they can do so with a win in the rubber match of a three-game set with the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Astros evened up the series with a 6-5 victorySaturday, giving them three wins in their last four games. If the White Sox are going to bounce back and take the series, they’ll likely have to do so without rookie slugger Jose Abreu, who left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

The Astros are swinging the bats as well as they have in some time — they’ve recorded at least nine hits in their last seven games, their longest such streak since 2008. Leadoff man Jose Altuve has led the way, batting .415 during a nine-game hitting streak. Chicago has dropped five of its last seven and is hitting .220 as a team over that span.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LHP John Danks (3-3, 4.88 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-4, 5.63)

Danks has recorded consecutive quality starts following a rough outing at Cleveland, but he was a tough-luck loser last time out. He gave up three runs over six innings in a 5-4 loss at Oakland and has surrendered at least one home run in three straight starts. The 29-year-old Texas native is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts against Houston including one last season.

Peacock has made a decent transition to the rotation, going at least six innings in each of his last three starts, but he is still looking for his first win since last Sept. 11. He had good stuff last time out, piling up a career-high 11 strikeouts, but also surrendered two home runs in a 4-0 loss to Texas. The 26-year-old has never faced the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston CF Dexter Fowler has drawn a walk in a career-high seven straight games, the first Astros player to do so since Lance Berkman from May 13-21, 2009.

2. White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham has reached base in 19 of his last 20 games and hit safely in 11 of his last 12.

3. Astros RHP Chad Qualls has recorded 10 consecutive scoreless outings after picking up a save Saturday while LHP Tony Sipp has retired all 20 batters he has faced this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Astros 4