Preview: White Sox at Astros

Two top pitching prospects square off when the Houston Astros open a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Houston’s Lance McCullers, a first-round pick in 2012, makes his third major-league start while Chicago’s Carlos Rodon - the third overall selection of the 2014 draft - makes his seventh big-league appearance and fourth start.

The White Sox made a one-day pit stop in Baltimore on Thursday and split a doubleheader, which was the result of two postponed games in late April due to riots in the city. Chicago has lost eight of its last 11 contests, including two of three in Toronto prior to the twinbill against the Orioles. The American League West-leading Astros, who dropped two of three in Baltimore earlier this week, are opening a seven-game homestand. Houston’s Evan Gattis has hit eight of his 10 home runs on the season this month and is 8-for-15 with two blasts, one triple, three doubles and five RBIs over his last four games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-0, 4.03 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (1-0, 2.53)

The 22-year-old Rodon defeated Cincinnati in his first start on May 9 but has not received a decision in either of his last two outings. He gave up one run and four hits in six innings against Cleveland on May 20 in his most recent outing. Rodon has experienced control problems, issuing 15 walks over 16 frames in his three turns.

McCullers picked up his first career victory on Saturday against Detroit as he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. The 21-year-old made his major-league debut versus Oakland on May 18, allowing one run and three hits in 4 2/3 frames. McCullers has recorded 11 strikeouts in his first 10 2/3 innings in the majors.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has hit only two homers over his last 19 contests.

2. Houston 1B Chris Carter is batting .127 with 34 strikeouts in 79 home at-bats.

3. Chicago DH Adam LaRoche is 8-for-15 with a homer and four RBIs over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, White Sox 4